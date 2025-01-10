The Spirit Racing 12R is the ultimate Mazda MX-5, but we can’t have it

Some of its predecessors have left us cold, but the tactile controls, small dimensions and sharp naturally-aspirated engine of the current ND Mazda MX-5 make it one of the best driver’s cars on sale (and a contender in 2024’s evo Car of the Year test). Mazda’s boffins feel it still has more to give, though, having applied motorsport-inspired upgrades in the limited-run Spirit Racing Roadster 12R.

Limited to just 200 units (and sadly, sold in Japan only), this is far from a stickers and decals special. While it utilises the same 2-litre naturally-aspirated Skyactiv-G four-cylinder as the standard car, Mazda has applied a unique crankshaft, cylinder head and exhaust manifold, with new pistons also part of the upgrade – the result is an output of 197bhp, 16bhp up on the ordinary 2-litre car. The 12R also receives an uprated radiator from the factory for improved longevity on the track.

Engine aside, you’ll spot a number of visual changes too, ranging from new Spirit Racing decals to a subtle Spirit Racing badge in the front grille. There are also new aero elements painted to match the bodywork, and while it won’t provide heaps of downforce, it is said to improve aerodynamic balance for better stability at high speed.