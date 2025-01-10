The Spirit Racing 12R is the ultimate Mazda MX-5, but we can’t have it
Mazda has launched the Spirit Racing Roadster 12R, improving on the MX-5’s tried-and-tested formula with track-inspired upgrades
Some of its predecessors have left us cold, but the tactile controls, small dimensions and sharp naturally-aspirated engine of the current ND Mazda MX-5 make it one of the best driver’s cars on sale (and a contender in 2024’s evo Car of the Year test). Mazda’s boffins feel it still has more to give, though, having applied motorsport-inspired upgrades in the limited-run Spirit Racing Roadster 12R.
Limited to just 200 units (and sadly, sold in Japan only), this is far from a stickers and decals special. While it utilises the same 2-litre naturally-aspirated Skyactiv-G four-cylinder as the standard car, Mazda has applied a unique crankshaft, cylinder head and exhaust manifold, with new pistons also part of the upgrade – the result is an output of 197bhp, 16bhp up on the ordinary 2-litre car. The 12R also receives an uprated radiator from the factory for improved longevity on the track.
Engine aside, you’ll spot a number of visual changes too, ranging from new Spirit Racing decals to a subtle Spirit Racing badge in the front grille. There are also new aero elements painted to match the bodywork, and while it won’t provide heaps of downforce, it is said to improve aerodynamic balance for better stability at high speed.
A new set of forged TE37-inspired wheels from Japanese wheel manufacturer Rays is part of the package too, finished in gloss black and with Spirit Racing centre caps – these have been inspired by the wheels used on the MX-5 that competed in the Super Taikyu race series. While they look the part, these are also said to offer improved rigidity and a reduction in unsprung mass. Behind them lie uprated ventilated Brembo front brakes with four-piston calipers, painted in red to match the rears.
To go with the engine upgrades, Mazda has also turned its hand to the chassis, improving rigidity through the use of thicker tunnel brace and applying a bespoke spring rate and damping tune to the MX-5’s height adjustable Bilstein dampers.
Inside, there’s a pair of new bucket seats to make spirited drives a more comfortable affair, upholstered in Alcantara to match the rest of the interior trim. While not part of the factory package, Mazda also offers four-point Spirit Racing-branded harnesses as a dealer-fit option.
Other dealer-fit equipment options include a titanium sports exhaust, sticky Advan AD09 tyres, a sport alignment kit with reinforced bushings and shorter bump stops and even further upgraded brakes with slotted discs.
Each of the 200 examples will start from ¥7m, or just over £36,000. Order books open in autumn 2025 for buyers in Japan, but it seems we’re out of luck in the UK.