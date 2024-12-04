Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Electric Mazda MX-5 is a converted modern classic

No, it’s not the next MX-5, it’s the original converted to electric power by Electrogenic

by: Ethan Jupp
4 Dec 2024
Mazda MX-5 Electrogenic EV conversion front14

Whether the next Mazda MX-5 will be electric, hybrid or otherwise is still very much up for debate. In the meantime, Electrogenic’s new ‘plug and play’ Mazda MX-5 electric conversion could give us an indication as to whether the iconic roadster can work with batteries and a motor in place of its twin-cam engine.

As with all of these conversions, the looks are largely unchanged. It’s underneath where the biggest changes have taken place and the biggest question is, no doubt, what it weighs. Happily, weighing in the region of 1100kg, the Electrogenic converted Mk1 Mazda MX-5 gains only 100kg by comparison to the original 'Miata'. Weight distribution too remains identical to an original petrol car.

What’s improved is the power-to-weight ratio, by a hefty 21 per cent. MX-5s, especially early ones, aren’t famed for an abundance of performance so this converted car with 160bhp and 228lb ft, could feel positively brisk. The 0-60mph sprint takes 6sec, while the top speed is 115mph. The instant torque delivery should, according to Electrogenic, make the MX-5 ‘more playful than ever,’ albeit retaining a ‘natural throttle response’.

Mazda MX-5 Electrogenic EV conversion rear14

Battery capacity is 42kWh, with the cells distributed throughout the engine bay and where the fuel tank used to be. Interior and boot space, negligible as it ever was, is unaffected. They feed a single motor on the rear axle that, when not being squeezed for all its 160bhp, can drive the MX-5 on a full charge for over 150 miles of what Electrogenic calls ‘real-world’ driving. The battery can be replenished via CCS rapid charging in an hour. There’s also regenerative braking calibrated to assist the standard discs.

> Mazda RX-7 FD (1992 - 2002): a '90s Japanese icon

Electrogenic’s proprietary Vehicle Control Unit allows driving modes, with an ‘Eco’ setting to maximise range and ‘Sport’ improving throttle response. The level of regenerative braking is altered according to driving modes too.

Steve Drummond, Electrogenic CEO, describes the MX-5’s performance post-conversion as being ‘subtly enhanced’, with ‘a new found muscularity – and thanks to that instant torque, the joys of the MX-5’s rear-wheel-drive handling balance are more accessible than ever before.’

