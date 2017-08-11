Mazda RX-7 FD (1992 - 2002): a '90s Japanese icon

In Mazda’s lineup, the RX badge means only one thing: a rotary engine. The badge was first applied to the compact RX-2 family car in 1970, but since 1978 it’s been most closely associated with the brand’s flagship sports car, the RX-7 – and the one that arguably defines the breed, the third generation ‘FD’ RX-7 produced between 1992 and 2002.

Mazda’s final RX-7 was developed at the height of Japan’s booming economy in the late 1980s, and put all of Mazda’s engineering knowledge to the fore. More compact and lighter than its predecessor, it also featured the latest development of the brand’s twin-rotor engine, dubbed the 13B-REW.

With twin sequential turbochargers, and positioned as low and far back as Mazda could put it in a new stiffer, lighter chassis, the 237bhp coupe could compete toe-to-toe with more powerful rivals such as the Toyota Supra, Honda NSX and Nissan Skyline GT-R.

The RX-7 sold poorly in the UK when new, but its numbers today have been bolstered by an influx of Japanese imports. The vast majority have been modified, influenced by Japan’s tuning culture and the RX-7’s numerous appearances in racing games and on the silver screen, but even a factory-fresh original car is still a pleasure both to look at and to drive.

Mazda RX-7 in detail

RX-7 ownership isn’t without its caveats – this is a car that needs regular, careful maintenance to remain healthy, plus a near-religious approach to oil changes and warm-up procedures, and all but the most meticulously maintained cars will likely need an engine rebuild at some point, as Mazda never quite solved the problem of the engine’s rotor tip seals wearing away. Find a good one though, and you’ll get to enjoy one of the best cars Japan has ever made.