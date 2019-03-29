Mazda MX-5 2024 review – Japan’s evergreen roadster refreshed

> Toyota GT86 v GR86: how Toyota perfected the affordable sports car

That said, it can take a little time to appreciate an MX-5. It's rare that a modern performance-orientated car rolls so much in corners, which can feel like a lack of focus in a market where even entry-level hot hatches are razor-sharp and blisteringly quick. That, of course, is deliberate on Mazda's part – the MX-5 is designed for interaction, connection and driving pleasure, rather than outright lap times.

Those body movements make you feel like you're cornering hard, even when you're not. Drive flat-out and you'll be left wanting more control, albeit less so in this latest iteration. Drive enthusiastically down a familiar stretch of road however and you feel completely involved in the experience. The MX-5's willing naturally-aspirated engines are central to this, with the 2-litre engine having received a thorough overhaul since the ND's launch to add power – and more importantly revs – to the package. The raspy exhaust and responses unsullied by turbocharging, plus a fantastically snappy gear shift and a new more progressive limited-slip differential, all combine to make even a drive to the shops an experience worth savouring.

And you can drop the roof on a sunny day, which adds an extra dimension to a car that even after 35 years, is still largely without a direct rival. For those who insist on a tin-top there is also the MX-5 RF with its electric folding targa-style roof, which adds the looks of a coupe and some semi-exotic buttresses but retains many of the roadster’s attributes and quirks.

Mazda MX-5: in detail

- Taller drivers may find the cabin cramped, but for shorter drivers it’ll fit like a glove. Crisp new 8.8-inch infotainment screen for 2024 > Design - Classic sports car proportions, modern Japanese design. Perfect. Fussy DRLs binned, with stylish integrated items for 2024.

Used and nearly new Mazda MX-5 ND

If you’re looking for a small, affordable sporting soft-top your choices are pretty restricted these days, but the MX-5 ticks all of these boxes and makes a great used purchase. It’s reliable and cheap to run yet can be hugely entertaining, too. Despite having been around since 2015 the shape still looks fresh and there are plenty of examples to choose from on the used market. If you’re after a no frills model then the 1.5-litre models make an excellent case for themselves, but for a little bit more performance a post-September 2018 2-litre would be the one to go for. Special-edition models – the 30th Anniversary is a favourite – are particularly desirable and hold their value very well.

Mazda MX-5 ND history

Launched in 2015 the ND generation of MX-5 was available with a brace of Skyactiv engines in 1.5- and 2-litre capacities. While the 2-litre version was undoubtedly the quicker of the two, the 1.5 was the more engaging drive due to the free-revving nature of its engine. In the latter part of 2018, heavily revised engines came on stream, and the 2-litre now developed more power and was much sweeter than its earlier incarnation. The larger-engined models also receive a limited-slip differential and Sport models are the most driver focused thanks to Bilstein dampers, although the raspier and more compliant 1.5-litre version plays to the car's natural strengths well.

Mazda MX-5 (Mk2, NB, 1998-2005; Mk3, NC, 2005-2014)

The second generation of MX-5, the NB, built on the successful recipe of the original NA model, and while it had grown and added weight it was still just as much fun as its predecessor. There was a choice of 1.6- or 1.8-litre engines, and the latter did a good job of hiding the MX-5’s additional bulk. The pop-up headlights had been dropped, but the MX-5 retained excellent proportions and was surprisingly practical for a small roadster. The gearbox – either a five-speed or optional six-speed manual – retained its delightful change quality, and the handling was involving and dynamic.