In these conditions, that isn’t a lot before the PL R300 starts squirming and skating along the surface, but once you learn to trust it, you can lean into slides and balance it on the throttle all the way through a corner. Having 296bhp to play with helps, but the Kaaz 2.0-way limited-slip differential fitted to this car also plays a part. It energises the rear the moment you apply the power, so you can point the nose in, pick up the power as early as possible and almost corner with a straight wheel as the car neutralises. It’s a style that Caterham owners will be familiar with, and a huge thrill when you get it right.

It’s refreshing to have so much space to play with on the road, too (although that applies equally to a £3k MX-5 as this £30k PL R300). The NC’s compact size gives you freedom to carry speed and explore that balance, although this car’s track-focused geometry set-up means it can hunt around in its lane on cambered, rutted roads, particularly under hard braking. The brakes themselves are (surprisingly) mostly standard, with track-biased Carbotech pads and braided lines being the only modifications. The grabby track pads mean blending them in smoothly takes practice, particularly while rev-matching, but the stopping power is excellent. You sense the tyres are the limiting factor, since it doesn’t take much effort to trigger the ABS.

When you get over the initial thrill factor and home in on the details, you notice one or two rough edges, some of which are a side effect of this PL R300’s aggressive set-up, it must be said. In fast corners that require a smooth, gradual turn-in, the steering isn’t completely intuitive. The initial take-up is measured and precise, but the car seems to dig in and turn harder after that initial onset of lock, which makes it difficult to place it accurately. Tom reckons this is a result of the aggressive diff, and it makes you think a little harder on a fast, flowing road. So too the fact that the steering doesn’t weight up significantly as you lean on the car at higher speeds, which makes judging the available front-end grip a little tricky. The PL R300’s natural style is not to lean much on the front tyres at all and steer from the rear, but it’d be nice to have a better sense of connection when you aren’t pushing as hard as that.

Still, this is a massively exciting MX-5, and you get the impression that a brilliant road car is a few set-up changes away. Part of the appeal is the fact that Performance Link can build whatever kind of NC you want, within reason. ‘We take a personalised approach to each car,’ says Tom. ‘You could have a K24-engined grand tourer if you want, running on suspension that’s much softer but with a lot of power.’ Alternatively, if you own an NC that’s already perfectly set up to your tastes, you can have a K24 installed for £15k. That’s a lot of cash to invest in an MX-5, but short of a second-hand Seven-style kit car, there isn’t much that gives as much of a thrill for the money.