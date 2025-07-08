Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
£15k off Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio super SUV

If you have to have an SUV, a Stelvio QV is acceptable. Now it's being heavily discounted.

by: Ethan Jupp
8 Jul 2025
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

When it comes to high performance SUVs, our answer is always ‘are you sure an M5 Touring or Audi RS6 won’t work for you?’. Then, once whoever’s asking has insisted beyond all compromise that nothing less than an SUV will do, the recommendation is always either an Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio or an Aston Martin DBX707. The hot Stelvio has always been an exception to our SUV scepticism, with excellent balance, handling and a charismatic 513bhp twin-turbo V6 engine. Happily, it seems there are plenty of fairly spectacular deals to be had on brand new Stelvio Quadrifoglios at the moment.

> Save £15k on a new Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio here

Sometimes these discounts come with the caveat that they take the form of a dealer finance deposit contribution. Not with this example at Motorvogue Norwich, with £15,595 off its £103,090 list price. This saving is contingent on a cash offer, which means only if you buy outright. Few are in such a privileged position to have £87,495 eroding a hole in their pocket but the big burly Alfa is suitably kitted out to make it worthy of consideration.

Looking splendid in its Etna Red paint, this car comes with the desirable Akrapovic exhaust system – a whopping £3500 option from the factory. It also has the 21-inch alloy-wheels, though it’s missing the sports seats, which is a box we’d have ticked.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio rear

On the new car market, the Stelvio as it sits doesn’t really have any rivals that better it. The petrol-powered Porsche Macan is feeling its age and doesn't match the Alfa for performance, while the BMW X3 M is off sale, with the new X3 not expected to get a hot M version.

The Stelvio isn’t long for this world either with a brand new model set to be revealed next year. The brand new ones won't be around forever then - certainly not with these discounts…

> 2026 Alfa Romeo Stelvio spied – Turin's BMW X3 rival shapes up

‘It feels far more nimble – and more fun – than the vast majority of performance SUVs. That agility is enhanced by the new mechanical differential at the rear. We tested the updated Stelvio on a small handling track as well as on the road, and the traction it can summon is borderline violent; the car can actually lift an inside wheel and hop during hard cornering, and hurls itself forwards out of tight corners at an impressive rate of knots.’ – James Taylor, evo deputy editor, who tested the Stelvio on road and track in the UK. 

