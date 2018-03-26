16 Evo rating Price from £87,195 Fabulous powertrain and agile handling; special skunkworks feel Jarring ride on big wheels; interior lacks polish of rivals

Like its Giulia sister car, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio performance SUV has been given a raft of updates for 2024. The most obvious from the outside is a new set of LED matrix headlights but under the skin there’s also a rear mechanical limited-slip differential to improve on-limit handling. Power has been increased too, to a serious 513bhp peak. Advertisement - Article continues below The interior has had a refresh as well, with a new TFT digital instrument panel in front of the driver, and textured real carbonfibre liberally plastered throughout. Even if the interior isn’t as smart and polished in feel as some other premium SUV rivals (and the infotainment system now feels dated), the contoured seats, slim-rimmed steering wheel and the sense that you’re driving a car far outside of the ordinary make the Stelvio Quadrifoglio a special place to be. The steering is nicely measured but responsive, as is power and torque delivery from the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 likewise. It’s an eye-openingly rapid car when extended, but equally it’s easy and docile to trickle around town. The eight-speed ZF auto transmission is smooth, except in Dynamic mode when shifts thump through rather abruptly. It’s possible to change gear manually via lovely long, metal column-mounted paddles.

Skip advert Advertisement

Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews In-depth reviews Alfa Romeo Stelvio review Reviews New Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2017 review Also rather abrupt is the secondary ride quality. Although the Stelvio’s double-wishbone front, multi-link rear suspension deals with big bumps very adeptly, smaller bumps and imperfect surfaces constantly jar through the structure. You sense this is a function of the large wheels rather than the car’s suspension or structure; and we were testing the car on its standard 20-inch wheels – even larger 21s are an option. Advertisement - Article continues below This is the case even in the softest damper setting; as before, you can ramp through different driving modes and damper settings, more information on which is available in the Ride and Handling tab of this review. 16 For 2024 the software for the standard-fit adaptive dampers has been updated, partly informed by lessons learned in the special-edition Alfa Giulia GTA.The Stelvio Q remains a genuinely entertaining car to drive on a B-road, more akin to a hot hatch in feel than a hulking SUV. The steering has a direct, pointy feel with a strong self-centring action, and that’s reflected in the Stelvio’s dynamics generally: it’s an agile car, which can change direction keenly and hunkers down under power, eking out traction and summoning a great deal of lateral grip. It feels far more nimble – and more fun – than the vast majority of performance SUVs.

Skip advert Advertisement

Advertisement - Article continues below