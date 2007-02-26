The successor to the 575M Maranello, the 599 GTB Fiorano arrived in 2006 boasting truly next-generation performance. Named after the 5999cc displacement of its naturally aspirated V12 – a derivative of the engine at the heart of the Enzo – the 599 is no slouch even 18 years later. A peak output of 611bhp is enough for a still-respectable 3.7sec 0-62mph claim (we recorded 3.5sec, in fact), but it was the measured way it delivered this performance that helped the 599 become our 2006 eCoty winner.

‘The Ferrari just seems a decade ahead of everything else here because it does everything brilliantly, almost at the flick of a switch,’ we said. ‘If the roads are a bit slippery, you can drive it and feel completely happy because you know you can leave it on the Sport setting. Then, when you get to a road you know and feel more confident, it just gets more and more focused. And it’s not too extreme. Get in the [997.1] GT3 and you’re in a racing car straight away. In the Ferrari you’re in a GT, it’s got some luxury, a bit more style.’

What to look out for

Cost of purchase is one thing, but maintenance of any Ferrari is a scary prospect at the best of times, never mind one with 12 cylinders. There’s no hiding the fact that the 599’s relative rarity, sky-high new price and high cylinder count will result in more expensive overall running costs than most other performance cars, but enter ownership with your eyes open and it may not be as bank-balance draining as you think.

Being a relatively modern model, the 599 doesn’t suffer from the same electrical horror stories as some of its predecessors, with its F140 V12 so widely used that parts prices can be fairly reasonable should you look hard enough. Regular oil changes for both the engine and the automated manual gearbox are especially vital for healthy running, so look for this in the service history. A pair of ceramic brake discs will set you back almost £7000, a clutch well over £2000 (before labour) and a pair of dampers more than £3000, so pay attention to these when buying. To avoid additional unwanted bills, also check carefully for cracked rear lights, suspension knocks and awkward gearshifts.

What to pay

The classifieds may not be overcrowded with 599s for sale, but there are some excellent deals to be had nonetheless. Prices currently start from as little as £70,000 – that’s £100,000 less than a new one would have set you back in 2006 (or a massive £215,000 saving accounting for inflation). For that money you’ll get a car with somewhere in the region of 30,000 miles, but spend another £10,000 and circa-10,000-mile examples come within reach.