New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport: blacked-out Mille Miglia specials revealed

If you’ve always wanted a Giulia or Stelvio Quadrifoglio in the most stealthy specification possible, Alfa Romeo has you covered. The firm has launched new Super Sport special editions to commemorate its first victory at the Mille Miglia in 1928, coming with an all-black colour scheme and bespoke interior trim. Prices start at £82,815 for the Giulia, and £91,835 for the Stelvio.

Built around the recently facelifted Giulia and Stelvio, both Super Sport editions get black design details and badging throughout, including darkened four-leaf clover emblems on the front wings, black brake calipers and bare carbonfibre trim. The mirror caps and front grille surround are finished in carbon, with the Giulia gaining an optional exposed carbon roof. Both models get Alfa’s traditional horseshoe-style alloys, measuring 19 inches for the Giulia and 21 for the Stelvio.

Inside, Alfa has applied new red ‘3D’ carbonfibre inlays to the centre console, dashboard and door cards, along with embroidered red Super Sport logos on the seats. The rest of the cabin, including the cowled 12.3-inch instrument pack, carbon and alcantara steering wheel and the gorgeous pair of aluminium gearshift paddles are recognisable from the standard Quadrifoglio models.

The same goes for the mechanicals. A special-edition update last year boosted Alfa’s 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 to 513bhp in both models but more crucial was the introduction of a mechanical limited-slip differential in place of the old electronically controlled unit, making the handling more consistent and progressive. The power and diff upgrades have now been rolled out across all Quadrifoglio models, including the new Super Sports. Power is transmitted through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a carbon prop shaft (the Stelvio being all-wheel-drive, of course).

A total of 450 Super Sports will be produced, split between 275 Giulias and 175 Stelvios. At £82,815 and £91,835 respectively, the special editions carry a premium of £4500 over the standard Quadrifoglios.