Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport: blacked-out Mille Miglia specials revealed

Alfa is building 450 Super Sport models based on the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, priced at £82,815 and £91,835 respectively

by: Yousuf Ashraf
15 May 2024
Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport12

If you’ve always wanted a Giulia or Stelvio Quadrifoglio in the most stealthy specification possible, Alfa Romeo has you covered. The firm has launched new Super Sport special editions to commemorate its first victory at the Mille Miglia in 1928, coming with an all-black colour scheme and bespoke interior trim. Prices start at £82,815 for the Giulia, and £91,835 for the Stelvio. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Built around the recently facelifted Giulia and Stelvio, both Super Sport editions get black design details and badging throughout, including darkened four-leaf clover emblems on the front wings, black brake calipers and bare carbonfibre trim. The mirror caps and front grille surround are finished in carbon, with the Giulia gaining an optional exposed carbon roof. Both models get Alfa’s traditional horseshoe-style alloys, measuring 19 inches for the Giulia and 21 for the Stelvio. 

  • Best saloons 2023
    Best saloons 2024

Inside, Alfa has applied new red ‘3D’ carbonfibre inlays to the centre console, dashboard and door cards, along with embroidered red Super Sport logos on the seats. The rest of the cabin, including the cowled 12.3-inch instrument pack, carbon and alcantara steering wheel and the gorgeous pair of aluminium gearshift paddles are recognisable from the standard Quadrifoglio models. 

The same goes for the mechanicals. A special-edition update last year boosted Alfa’s 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 to 513bhp in both models but more crucial was the introduction of a mechanical limited-slip differential in place of the old electronically controlled unit, making the handling more consistent and progressive. The power and diff upgrades have now been rolled out across all Quadrifoglio models, including the new Super Sports. Power is transmitted through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a carbon prop shaft (the Stelvio being all-wheel-drive, of course). 

A total of 450 Super Sports will be produced, split between 275 Giulias and 175 Stelvios. At £82,815 and £91,835 respectively, the special editions carry a premium of £4500 over the standard Quadrifoglios.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The new BMW M5 will pack a 700bhp+ hybrid V8 when it arrives this year
BMW M5 spy shots – front
Spy shots

The new BMW M5 will pack a 700bhp+ hybrid V8 when it arrives this year

A new plug-in hybrid BMW M5 is on the way, and these spy shots provide our best look yet at its swollen wide-track bodywork
8 May 2024
New Land Rover Defender gets more power and more luxury for 2024
New 2024 Land Rover Defender
News

New Land Rover Defender gets more power and more luxury for 2024

The Land Rover Defender lineup has been given an overhaul with simplified options packages, a more powerful diesel engine and luxury second-row seats
7 May 2024
Cupra Ateca 300 Fast Fleet test – 6 months with the 296bhp family car
evo Fast Fleet Cupra Ateca 300
Long term tests

Cupra Ateca 300 Fast Fleet test – 6 months with the 296bhp family car

While it lacks engagement on more challenging roads, Cupra's Ateca passed the Fast Fleet test with strong pace, practicality and long-distance comfort…
3 May 2024
BMW X5 M Competition 2024 review – 616bhp super-SUV takes on Porsche’s Cayenne
BMW X5 M – front
Reviews

BMW X5 M Competition 2024 review – 616bhp super-SUV takes on Porsche’s Cayenne

The new X5 M packs a brutal 616bhp punch, four-wheel drive and an M-tuned chassis – has BMW created a high-riding M5?
2 May 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Mandatory speed limiters to be fitted to all new UK cars in 2024
80mph motorway speed limit
News

Mandatory speed limiters to be fitted to all new UK cars in 2024

The use of mandatory speed limiters on all new cars was approved by the European Parliament in 2019, and they're set to come into force later this yea…
8 May 2024
The new Porsche 911 (992.2) hybrid will arrive this month
Porsche 911 992.2 hybrid – front
News

The new Porsche 911 (992.2) hybrid will arrive this month

Development of the hybrid-powered Porsche 911 (992.2) is now complete, and it'll be unveiled on 28 May
13 May 2024
New BMW M4 CS: faster, sharper coupe has the Porsche 911 in its sights
BMW M4 CS G82
News

New BMW M4 CS: faster, sharper coupe has the Porsche 911 in its sights

BMW has applied the CS treatment to the G82-generation M4, consisting of carbon parts, unique chassis tuning and more power for its twin-turbo straigh…
8 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content