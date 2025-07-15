Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Save £30k on a new Range Rover and buy a Renault 5 with the savings!

Discounts on new Range Rovers are so big you could buy a new Renault 5 with the money you save…

by: Stuart Gallagher
15 Jul 2025
Range Rover

We’ve been behind the wheel of Range Rover’s first all-electric car, which goes on sale later this year and is just as capable off-road as any of its internal combustion engined relatives (we’ve yet to drive it on any Tarmac). It’s also likely to be just as expensive and don’t expect the Government to give you any tax payer’s money as a contribution when you buy one, either.

However, if you prefer your Range Rover to be petrol powered you don’t require a Government Grant to get money off, with dealers offering hefty discounts from £5000 to £30,000. No, that’s not a typo, Range Rover dealers are offering discounts big enough to pay for a new Renault 5.

The biggest discounts apply to the top of the range models, such as the Range Rover P615 SVs we found with a whopping £30,125 lopped off their asking price. Admittedly that asking price was originally £209,105, which tells that in today’s world new car prices are simply too high regardless of the energy used to power them. 

Other discounts on new Range Rovers are easily found, too, such as £12,255 off a P300 MHEV SE, bringing its sticker price down to £101,640. Or £20,360 chopped off a D300 MHEV HSE to bring its price down to £104,995. Refreshingly neither examples we found were fitted with black wheels or painted gold. The P615 was grey with black wheels, by the way. 

If you can’t wait for the full Range Rover BEV we also found a P460e HSE plug-in with the 38.2kWh battery with a £23,030 discount to lower the asking price to £109,995. 

Can these discounts last? In the current climate, yes, with all new vehicle sales stalling as manufacturers grapple with a catastrophic drop in demand and rush to adjust production to match showroom traffic. Until the supply chains into the market are adjusted accordingly stock will continue to grow, so too the discounts. Happy shopping. 

