The Range Rover Electric is the quietest, most refined version ever – and we’ve driven it

The Electric rides on retuned suspension, comprising two-chamber air springs and adaptive dampers, but the all-season tyres we’re driving on aren’t an EV-specific compound. This, says Range Rover, was important for a more seamless ownership experience, without the need to seek out specially-designed rubber when it’s time to swap. Surprisingly, the Electric also doesn’t have a locking differential on either the front or rear axles. Instead it uses the precise torque delivery from the motors to manage traction, while applying the brakes on unloaded wheels to transfer torque to the opposite side. On the slipperiest uphill sections you can feel the system nipping away at the wheels to find grip. Why not go for a Mercedes G580-style quad motor system for precise control of all four wheels? ‘We can deliver all the attributes we need for a Range Rover with the twin-motor solution,’ says Fairbrother. We didn’t get stuck so perhaps that’s fair enough, but you’ve got to assume that four motors would offer a higher ceiling of capability.

The floor-mounted battery also reduces the ground clearance by a few millimetres – we lightly grazed the underbody a couple of times during our test – but the unit is shielded against knocks and scrapes. An 850mm wading depth also falls 50mm short of the petrol model, matching the Range Rover Sport. By and large, though, the Range Rover Electric strolls through the course with very little effort, the light control weights and rear-axle steering making it easy to swing around tight turns and the torque delivery being smooth and progressive. The brakes are easy to modulate at low speed too, although the one-pedal driving option doesn’t feel especially intuitive off-road. On downhill slopes you need to consciously apply the throttle to keep moving rather than letting the car roll, which doesn’t feel natural.

Look around the cabin and all is as it should be – no lumps in the floor, no raised footwells and no compromises in practicality. The boot is unchanged too, and this could be an electric car that isn’t hopeless at towing. It can officially pull 2.5 tons, and the range prediction can take into account whatever it is you’re towing. How much range will actually be left is another matter, of course.

After this very brief taste, the signs are positive for the Range Rover Electric. It’s set to be one of the most luxurious, refined and versatile vehicles of its type, as a Range Rover should be. The bigger question is whether enough customers want a Range Rover powered by batteries. The company says that over 64,000 clients have signed up to the waiting list – let’s see how many actually take the plunge.