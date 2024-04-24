The new Mercedes-Benz G580 is a 579bhp electric G-class
After years of teasers, Mercedes-Benz has revealed the all-electric G-class in its final form
For the first time in its 45-year history, the Mercedes-Benz G-class is available in all-electric form. Initially previewed by the EQG concept in 2021, the new G580 now sits alongside its combustion-powered counterparts in the lineup, and costs from €142,621 (c£123,000) in Europe.
Given its lengthy development programme and the high standards it’s expected to meet, it should come as no surprise that Mercedes-Benz hasn’t done things by halves. The electric G-class comes as standard with a quad motor powertrain, offering near-infinite adjustability for improved traction management and some rather nifty off-road functions.
Each of the four motors produces 145bhp for a 579bhp total, with torque standing at a ludicrous 859lb ft – despite its non-AMG name, it’s 2bhp and a whole 232lb ft more powerful than the new G63. Due to its colossal 3085kg weight figure (the G63 weighs 2640kg), the electric G-class is marginally slower than the V8-powered AMG, with 0-62mph happening four tenths slower at 4.7sec – top speed stands at a limited 112mph. If you miss that glorious 4-litre V8 though, Mercedes has developed ‘G-Roar’ to pump V8-inspired sounds through the cabin…
Not only do the four electric motors allow for brisk acceleration, but they also enable ‘virtual differential locks’, using software to replace mechanical differentials via torque vectoring. Nifty features such as G-turn are also now possible, allowing for near on-the-spot turns on loose surfaces, with G-steering using the same technique for a tighter turning circle. With each motor fitted with its own two-speed gearbox, it even retains a true low range mode, with an 850mm fording depth outperforming its combustion-powered relatives.
All of these clever systems are powered by a 116kWh battery pack, encased in a torsion-resistant shell and heavily armoured with 57.6kg of underbody protection to prevent any expensive (and potentially dangerous) off-road battery damage. Range stands at an acceptable 294 miles (WLTP), with a 200kW peak DC charging speed enabling a 32-minute 0-100 per cent charge. For reference, the similarly-powerful (but much more aerodynamic) BMW iX M60 achieves around 350 miles on a full charge.
The design of the electric G-class is near-identical to its combustion-powered counterpart, but a raised bonnet, new A-pillar trims, roof lip spoiler and what Mercedes is calling 'air curtains' in the rear wheel arches are said to improve aerodynamics. That bold (optional) black front grille is also unique to the EV, more aerodynamically-designed and with an illuminated outer edge. Wheels are 18-inch aero-centric items as standard, wrapped in 265-section rubber on all four corners.
Inside, the G580 matches its ICE sibling with the latest MBUX-powered 12.3-inch infotainment system and a clever 'transparent bonnet' camera mode to allow the driver to ‘see’ through the car when at high angles of attack. The off-road control centre has also seen a complete revamp, with easier access to more modes than ever before.
UK pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed, but the new Mercedes-Benz G580 costs from €142,621 (c£123,000) in Europe, rising to €192,524 (c£166,000) for the Edition One.
Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology specs
|Powertrain
|Quad-motor, all-wheel drive
|Power
|579bhp
|Torque
|859lb ft
|0-62mph
|4.7sec
|Top speed
|112mph
|Weight
|3085kg
|Power-to-weight
|188bhp/ton
|Range
|294 miles (WLTP)
|Price
|TBC