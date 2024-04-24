The new Mercedes-Benz G580 is a 579bhp electric G-class

For the first time in its 45-year history, the Mercedes-Benz G-class is available in all-electric form. Initially previewed by the EQG concept in 2021, the new G580 now sits alongside its combustion-powered counterparts in the lineup, and costs from €142,621 (c£123,000) in Europe.

Given its lengthy development programme and the high standards it’s expected to meet, it should come as no surprise that Mercedes-Benz hasn’t done things by halves. The electric G-class comes as standard with a quad motor powertrain, offering near-infinite adjustability for improved traction management and some rather nifty off-road functions.

Each of the four motors produces 145bhp for a 579bhp total, with torque standing at a ludicrous 859lb ft – despite its non-AMG name, it’s 2bhp and a whole 232lb ft more powerful than the new G63. Due to its colossal 3085kg weight figure (the G63 weighs 2640kg), the electric G-class is marginally slower than the V8-powered AMG, with 0-62mph happening four tenths slower at 4.7sec – top speed stands at a limited 112mph. If you miss that glorious 4-litre V8 though, Mercedes has developed ‘G-Roar’ to pump V8-inspired sounds through the cabin…

Not only do the four electric motors allow for brisk acceleration, but they also enable ‘virtual differential locks’, using software to replace mechanical differentials via torque vectoring. Nifty features such as G-turn are also now possible, allowing for near on-the-spot turns on loose surfaces, with G-steering using the same technique for a tighter turning circle. With each motor fitted with its own two-speed gearbox, it even retains a true low range mode, with an 850mm fording depth outperforming its combustion-powered relatives.