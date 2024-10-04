Mercedes-Benz G-class review – flawed, but deeply desirable
The G-class is more modern and usable than it’s ever been, and despite its shortcomings, you’ll still want one
The Mercedes-Benz G-class is a model that seems to have dodged the metaphorical bullet of stringent efficiency regulations and cost-cutting requirements that so many others haven’t been able to. It’s an unusual proposition in 2025, as while it is now hybridised and available in all-electric form, it’s one of the only remaining cars with a truly old-school edge, built to last and for function over form.
While the model goes all the way back to 1979, the story of the revamped G started in 2018 when the outgoing car was revealed by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the old Detroit train station. Despite appearances only three parts were carried over: the badge, the wing top indicators and the door lock knob. The rest of it: chassis, body, electrical architecture, interior, engines – all new. And it made for a G that was far more palatable on the road, the non-AMG models far less ostentatious than the previous side-exhaust brutes. Seven years on and the range has been refined further still, with our latest drive in the ‘entry-level’ diesel proving just how far it has come.
> Mercedes-Benz G580 electric review – impressive, but pointless
Engine, gearbox and technical highlights
The Mercedes G-class engine range consists of the 3-litre straight-six mild-hybrid diesel in the G450d, a 3-litre straight-six mild-hybrid petrol for the G500, the all-electric quad-motor G580 and the range-topping G63 with its 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8. The diesel model might be the entry point to the range, but at £141,064 and with a rich slug of 553lb ft of torque, it’s hardly basic. The G500 petrol beats the diesel’s 362bhp with 463bhp, but then its 413lb ft torque figure is quite some way off the black pump car. A nine-speed automatic is the transmission of choice, paired with true mechanical differential locking.
Further up the range you'll find the electric G580 with 579bhp and a stunning 859lb ft of torque, putting it very close to the 597bhp of the G63 range-topper on paper. Look a little closer at the numbers though and you'll find that the G580 weighs a whole 605kg more thanks to its 116kWh battery pack, bringing its power-to-weight down in the process (should that number matter to those buying a G-class).
Like the original G-class, even this new car is based on a ladder frame chassis to allow for the wheel and axle articulation required for its class-leading off-road performance. Now though, it does come with a much more sophisticated monocoque-style body, 48-volt active anti-roll technology and more modern chassis technology such as active dampers to keep its mass in check.
Performance, ride and handling
Despite the changes, there’s still no escaping the fact you’re sitting a fair distance from everything beneath you. Steering is slow and remote, but request a sudden direction change and you can induce significant roll that can be slightly disconcerting if you’re not expecting it. Learn to adapt your driving style to suit its character and you can adjust quickly, but there’s no denying that it drives unlike virtually any other car on the market in this sense.
It’s quite busy dynamically, not edgy like a Caterham on slicks across a snow-covered pass, but in the sense that there are always small adjustments to be made to keep it tracking true. When it relaunched seven years ago this was one of the major areas of improvement, and while it’s steps ahead of an old Land Rover Defender in this department, it's no Range Rover – the current Defender is significantly better mannered too.
This isn’t to say the G-class is an uncomfortable place to be. Far from it, in fact, as even with the entry-level 3-litre diesel its power delivery is effortless, smooth and seemingly endless. It even sounds good with a dependable, no-nonsense six-cylinder sound track and oddly, it’s probably the loudest model of the range at a standstill thanks to a reassuring, mechanical idle. This is the engine that we feel suits the G-class best in the real world, and one that feels as if it would last just as long as the rest of the car.
Our particular test car felt as if it was built to last, but the sturdy idle of the diesel six-cylinder did produce some jarring vibrations in the cabin at certain frequencies. Aside from this, it’s ultimate daily driver material (should you not frequently encounter height restrictions), and its efficiency isn’t as awful as its slab-sided design might suggest. We saw just over 30mpg overall on our test, with that nine-speed automatic keeping revs low on a high-speed motorway cruise – a 100-litre tank also ensures that range is never an issue.
The diesel has plenty of power, but despite 48V hybrid assist, it doesn’t deliver it immediately. In Comfort mode there’s significant throttle delay, and this is only exacerbated when the system turns the engine off at a low-speed crawl, before taking additional time to reengage it once you request power. Enable Sport mode and this problem is almost entirely eradicated, but then you lose the well-judged, laid-back nature of Comfort mode for everyday driving.
The G500 is also powered by a mild-hybrid 3-litre six-cylinder engine, only this time fuelled by petrol. This engine still drives like the V8 it replaces, albeit one without the step-off performance, but you’ll always be kicking yourself for not going with the G450d instead – even with the 20bhp and 148lb ft hybrid boost, the six-cylinder petrol lacks the muscle to go with its looks. Opt for the G63 or all-electric G580 and you get buckets of torque, but the high running costs and daily drivability of both make them a tough sell if you’d like to drive your G-class regularly and over long distances.
Interior and tech
If its rugged exterior design hadn’t done enough, stepping inside a G-class of any trim level will make an immediate impression. The external door hinges are the same sturdy bolt-on design as the original, and neatly integrated into the door handles are keyless touch pads to make the process much more modern. This system might be new, but it still works with the same ‘bolt-action’ central locking system that sounds as if it’s responsible for the security of not just 2.5 tons of G-class, but the same weight in bullion too.
Once you’re over the theatre of ingress, you’re then required to slam the door shut, an action that reminds you just how unique the G-class really is – in a world of cost-cutting and questionable build quality, this is a car that’s truly built to last. The rest of the cabin echoes the same, especially in the Exclusive Manufaktur trim (a £7995 option) of our test car with its ultra-luxurious, old-school open-pore Walnut trim and diamond-quilted tan Nappa leather upholstery – the wood trim isn’t just limited to the door cards either, as it also adorns the central display surround, centre console and grab handle.
It might be built like a car from decades gone by, but the G-class now comes with all of the modern tech you’ll find in any other Mercedes-Benz product. The infotainment has all of the latest amenities you’d need, widescreen wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a good sound system too. The latter is made possible thanks to excellent refinement at all speeds, with all but wind noise some of the best in its class.
The G-class is a huge car with presence to match, but oddly, it’s easy to park. A nifty top-down 360 camera view on the central display helps matters, but the dimensions of the G-class are the real reason it’s so manageable. Providing you can find a car park without a height limit below its near-2m stature, the almost square proportions make it easier to slot into a space than most modern saloons – you’ll very rarely find yourself beyond the boundaries of a space.
This does bring us to one of its most significant downfalls, though, as while it appears to be a car with buckets of capacity for both passengers and luggage, this is not the case. Space in the front is as you’d expect but rear seat passengers have surprisingly little legroom to play with. Luggage capacity is another issue, as while there’s plenty of vertical space, the box-like form of the G-class means there’s very little depth to the boot – there’s not even a false floor, as Mercedes has prioritised ground clearance instead.
Price, specs and rivals
The G-class is a premium product right from the bottom of the range, with the entry-point £141,065 for the diesel G450d. Opt for the petrol six-cylinder and you'll pay from £150,875, with the all-electric G580 priced from £154,870. Right at the top of the range is the V8-powered G63, starting from £189,375 and rising to £208,375 in 'Magno Edition' form.
Each and every G-class can be had with Exclusive Manufaktur options, which soon increases cost well beyond the base price. The (admittedly excellent) Olive Metallic paint of our test car is a £4000 option, the Manufaktur option itself £7995 and options like rear seat entertainment an additional £3495.
There aren't many true rivals to the G-class, but the Land Rover Defender comes closest, especially now it's offered in Octa-form. The Defender is a much less premium product in its more ordinary forms, but that does mean you can get one from just £57,135 in entry-level 90-form. The real G-class rival comes in the form of the V8-powered Octa at £148,045, an evo Car of the Year contender with not just more dynamic poise than a G-class, but more than some dedicated performance cars. Regardless, if you're looking for a practical forever car, you still can't go far wrong with a G-class.
Mercedes-Benz G-class (G450d) specs
|Engine
|3-litre turbocharged straight-six mild-hybrid
|Power
|362bhp @ 4000rpm
|Torque
|553lb ft @ 1350 - 2800rpm
|Weight
|2480kg
|Power-to-weight
|146bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|5.8sec
|Top speed
|130mph
|Basic price
|£141,065