The Mercedes-Benz G-class is a model that seems to have dodged the metaphorical bullet of stringent efficiency regulations and cost-cutting requirements that so many others haven’t been able to. It’s an unusual proposition in 2025, as while it is now hybridised and available in all-electric form, it’s one of the only remaining cars with a truly old-school edge, built to last and for function over form.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While the model goes all the way back to 1979, the story of the revamped G started in 2018 when the outgoing car was revealed by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the old Detroit train station. Despite appearances only three parts were carried over: the badge, the wing top indicators and the door lock knob. The rest of it: chassis, body, electrical architecture, interior, engines – all new. And it made for a G that was far more palatable on the road, the non-AMG models far less ostentatious than the previous side-exhaust brutes. Seven years on and the range has been refined further still, with our latest drive in the ‘entry-level’ diesel proving just how far it has come.

> Mercedes-Benz G580 electric review – impressive, but pointless

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

The Mercedes G-class engine range consists of the 3-litre straight-six mild-hybrid diesel in the G450d, a 3-litre straight-six mild-hybrid petrol for the G500, the all-electric quad-motor G580 and the range-topping G63 with its 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8. The diesel model might be the entry point to the range, but at £141,064 and with a rich slug of 553lb ft of torque, it’s hardly basic. The G500 petrol beats the diesel’s 362bhp with 463bhp, but then its 413lb ft torque figure is quite some way off the black pump car. A nine-speed automatic is the transmission of choice, paired with true mechanical differential locking.