Mercedes-AMG G63 review – 577bhp truck is still a brute

Combined with adaptive damping, there’s also tighter body control when pushing on, if you feel comfortable doing so in something that has the least likely appearance of a performance car until someone sticks a Mégane RS powertrain in, and a Cup chassis under, a Dacia Duster. The steering is a little free and loose, which makes positioning the G63 in a corner more of an ‘aim and hope it sticks’ affair, but dig down and it can show an unexpected amount of ability. It would be a stretch to suggest it does so with any poise, however. Yet while it’s a bit of a blunt instrument it isn’t completely void of any control, and if it wasn’t for its mighty mass and slow steering you could irritate a few unsuspecting helmsmen in more sprightly machines on tighter roads.

There’s a comical reverse Tardis approach to the G63’s interior. Despite occupying a considerable amount of real estate on the outside, there’s very little on the inside. Doors thicker-skinned than a politician and a bodyshell designed to withstand most things mother nature can throw around all eat into the passenger space. However, unlike every other modern Mercedes, the G has an interior that’s built to a quality and standard few match. So while it now has two massive screens, plus switches for this, that and the other to accompany the controls for the three locking diffs, the material fit and finish will outlast your great, great, great grandchildren. Although the software in those screens is probably already obsolete.

Price and rivals

As with all performance SUVs, this G63 is unlikely to appear on your must-own/drive evo shortlist. Or long list. Or any list for that matter. A G63 is an addition – an expensive one at £184,595 – to the family fleet, the daily that’s used in all weathers and all journeys bar those you save for, say, the 911 GT3 or 458 Speciale you have parked up in the garage. However, there are better performance SUVs if such things are your thing, such as the Range Rover Sport SV and Aston Martin DBX707. And even though it’s lost its V8, the new straight-six G500 works better as a daily. Then again, if you’re going to be a bear, be a grizzly and get Dickie Meaden’s approval thrown in for free.