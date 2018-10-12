Mercedes-AMG G63 review – 577bhp truck is still a brute
A DBX707 or Range Rover Sport SV might be more competent, but the G63 has more presence than both combined
Don’t be fooled in thinking Mercedes-AMG G63 – the Terminator of fast SUVs (or a brick outhouse on wheels, you decide) has been updated for 2024 to combat the Range Rover Sport SV, among the best performance SUVs. For the first time it shares space in the Mercedes G-Class lineup with an all-electric sibling. But in spite of the catchily named G580 with EQ Technology matching it for power, the fact this warbling blunderbus still keeps its target audience so captivated while delivering spectacular profit margins, means the G63 AMG will probably be the daddy G-Class for some time yet. So, if it ain’t broke…
… don’t fix it. As such, the updates are subtle, though do include the introduction of mild-hybrid technology that brings a 48-volt electrical system, a starter-generator and an additional battery for good measure. It also provides a 20bhp and 148lb ft uplift available in short bursts for when the 577bhp, 627lb ft 4-litre hot-vee V8 isn’t enough. Many might ask, quite rightly, in what circumstances a V8 with this level of power and torque isn’t enough? When there is 2650kg (according to our scales) to move to meet the manufacturer’s claim of a 4.4-second 0-62mph sprint time, perhaps.
More reviews
There’s a brutishness about how the V8 delivers its performance, so despite its bark and shout being toned down by legislation, the latest G63 is still silly quick, perhaps feeling more so thanks to a driving position that’s akin to sitting at the front on the top deck of a bus and the aerodynamics of a three-bed semi.
While it doesn’t feel it, the updated G63 is quicker than the original Aston Martin DBX. It gets off the line, or away from traffic lights, with nose-rising, tail-squatting aggression before settling at around 50mph to a flatter plain and simply building momentum until drag and mass slow proceedings to a crawl. Out of tighter corners, it’s an effective way to regain momentum, but it’s a very ‘on-off switch’ powertrain.
Mercedes Active Ride Control is standard and includes hydraulic roll stabilisation hardware and software that impresses more than the monster of an engine. It makes the G63 a more fluid machine than before. Fluid is a relative term for something that has a centre of gravity that can be found close to the cruising altitude of an Airbus. Developed to improve ride comfort rather than sharpen the G63’s running spikes, the active ride tech does make for a calmer, more controlled ride, with the ‘nodding dog’ passenger effect all but eradicated in normal driving. It makes for a more comfortable experience on long journeys, too, and puts the G63 closer to its rivals in terms of being something you’d take for that run to the mountains when the snow’s out.
Combined with adaptive damping, there’s also tighter body control when pushing on, if you feel comfortable doing so in something that has the least likely appearance of a performance car until someone sticks a Mégane RS powertrain in, and a Cup chassis under, a Dacia Duster. The steering is a little free and loose, which makes positioning the G63 in a corner more of an ‘aim and hope it sticks’ affair, but dig down and it can show an unexpected amount of ability. It would be a stretch to suggest it does so with any poise, however. Yet while it’s a bit of a blunt instrument it isn’t completely void of any control, and if it wasn’t for its mighty mass and slow steering you could irritate a few unsuspecting helmsmen in more sprightly machines on tighter roads.
There’s a comical reverse Tardis approach to the G63’s interior. Despite occupying a considerable amount of real estate on the outside, there’s very little on the inside. Doors thicker-skinned than a politician and a bodyshell designed to withstand most things mother nature can throw around all eat into the passenger space. However, unlike every other modern Mercedes, the G has an interior that’s built to a quality and standard few match. So while it now has two massive screens, plus switches for this, that and the other to accompany the controls for the three locking diffs, the material fit and finish will outlast your great, great, great grandchildren. Although the software in those screens is probably already obsolete.
Price and rivals
As with all performance SUVs, this G63 is unlikely to appear on your must-own/drive evo shortlist. Or long list. Or any list for that matter. A G63 is an addition – an expensive one at £184,595 – to the family fleet, the daily that’s used in all weathers and all journeys bar those you save for, say, the 911 GT3 or 458 Speciale you have parked up in the garage. However, there are better performance SUVs if such things are your thing, such as the Range Rover Sport SV and Aston Martin DBX707. And even though it’s lost its V8, the new straight-six G500 works better as a daily. Then again, if you’re going to be a bear, be a grizzly and get Dickie Meaden’s approval thrown in for free.
|Engine
|V8, 3982cc, twin-turbo
|Power
|577bhp @ 6000rpm
|Torque
|627lb ft @ 2500-3500rpm
|Weight
|2678kg (219bhp/ton)
|Tyres
|Goodyear Eagle F1 SUV
|0-62mph
|4.4sec
|Top speed
|137mph