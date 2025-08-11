The Porsche 911 has been around for over six decades, but the 1960s were a long time ago. So while an early 2-litre is more of a ‘classic 911’ in the strictest sense, that expression may cause some people to picture something like a 1980s 3.2 Carrera. This is arguably the last truly classic 911.

It’s also the 911 that we featured on the roster for our evo eras 1980s test, alongside the Ferrari Testarossa, Audi Quattro, Peugeot 205 GTI, E30 BMW M3 and Mk1 Toyota MR2.

The 911 is so long-lived, it also served as our control car – the one that would feature in every generation of the eras test saga in some form or another. Is the 3.2 Carrera modern enough to be usable but still an evocative classic 911, or unappealing as a compromise between two eras? That is what we needed to find out.

History and specs

First launched in 1984, the 3.2 Carrera was at once the 911 as its fans already knew it and a taste of the great changes and innovations to come. The same basic physical architecture remained, as did air cooling, as it would until the demise of the 993 and the inception of the 996. It also retained much of the design sensibility of its immediate predecessors, not yet rounded of edge and smoothed of panel like the 964 that would succeed it.