Best Porsches – from Boxster GTS to Carrera GT and everything in between

Trying to round up the very best modern Porsches is a difficult task, given that by and large, they’re all rather good. Then you remember that in spite of all the cars Porsche makes now, from electric saloons to SUVs, the essence of Porsche is its sports cars – cars whose purpose for existing, is the joy of driving.

Without them, the brand simply wouldn’t have the credibility, or enjoy the reverence that it does today. By definition, the best Porsche sports cars are the best Porsches, which narrows things down nicely. Because finding the best sports cars – the cars that deliver the Thrill of Driving best – is evo’s Raison d'être.

Porsche Boxster GTS 4.0

Star rating: 5

rom £77,300 Read our Boxster GTS 4.0 review

To an extent there is a bit of ‘McLaren syndrome’ when it comes to the very best Porsche sports cars, in that most of them combine essentially the same elements: a charismatic flat-six, a manual transmission, rear-wheel-drive and a deftly-judged chassis. Ask for all those things and everything from the Boxster GTS 4.0 to the 911 S/T will apply. It’s the joys of the former that we’ll celebrate first, for it’s the Boxster in arguably its finest, most well-rounded form (no manual in a Spyder RS, remember. Plus that roof is a pain).