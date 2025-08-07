Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Kamm’s latest Porsche 912 restomod has less power than a basic BMW 3-series, but we don’t mind

Kamm Manufaktur has unveiled a new Porsche 912-based restomod, and it could be the perfect antidote to the modern power race

by: Yousuf Ashraf
7 Aug 2025
Kamm 912T – front6

Need a break from the arms race that has seen modern cars balloon in terms of power outputs, size and weight over the years? Budapest firm Kamm Manufaktur might just have the answer with its latest restomod: the 912T. Designed around the four-cylinder 912 from the 1960s, it’s been re-engineered from nose to tail to deliver classic analogue thrills in a refined, road-biased package. 

Yes, it’s another Porsche restomod, but it’s not a bejeweled, widebody powerhouse we’re used to from the likes of Singer. The 912T is a back to basics lightweight creation whose spec sheet reads more like that of a Lotus Elise, weighing just 860kg and putting out a modest 160bhp. That power figure doesn’t seem like it should be attached to a restomod costing £212k (excluding the donor car), but Kamm has sweated over the details to justify that enormous price, which could get you into a McLaren Artura or generously-specced Aston Martin Vantage

At the 912T’s core is a reinforced structure from the Porsche donor car, covered by fully restored bodywork with carbonfibre used for the wings, bumpers, bonnet and bootlid. The doors remain metal and glass is used for the windows rather than polycarbonate to keep cabin noise to a minimum. 

Whatever noise there is is likely to be drowned out by the engine: a 2-litre air-cooled flat-four running on individual throttle bodies, with modified heads and internals. It generates 160bhp and a paltry 148lb ft of torque, both coming in at the 6500rpm redline. That translates to a power to weight ratio of 189bhp/ton – not a dizzying figure by any stretch, but probably enough for some harmless on-road fun. 

The 912T gets a less noisy touring-spec exhaust and a five-speed dog-leg gearbox with road-oriented ratios, with the chassis also being tuned for road use. The dampers are by TracTive, with billet Brembo brake calipers all round and a ZF limited-slip diff at the rear. Customers have a choice of 15-inch Fuchs wheels or imitation steelies of the same size. 

Kamm 912T – interior6

Inside, the 912’s cabin has been made more habitable by the fitment of an integrated Bluetooth audio system, wireless phone charging and touring seats, but otherwise the environment is plain and simple, with a colour-coded dash, Smiths instruments and little in the way of fancy trim. 

Of course, customers will have freedom to customise the colours, upholstery and finishes as they wish. You can reserve a slot for a 912T in either coupe or Targa form by placing a €10,000 (c£8700) deposit, and it’ll be built in limited batches of five units when production begins early next year.

