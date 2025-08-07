Kamm’s latest Porsche 912 restomod has less power than a basic BMW 3-series, but we don’t mind

Need a break from the arms race that has seen modern cars balloon in terms of power outputs, size and weight over the years? Budapest firm Kamm Manufaktur might just have the answer with its latest restomod: the 912T. Designed around the four-cylinder 912 from the 1960s, it’s been re-engineered from nose to tail to deliver classic analogue thrills in a refined, road-biased package.

Yes, it’s another Porsche restomod, but it’s not a bejeweled, widebody powerhouse we’re used to from the likes of Singer. The 912T is a back to basics lightweight creation whose spec sheet reads more like that of a Lotus Elise, weighing just 860kg and putting out a modest 160bhp. That power figure doesn’t seem like it should be attached to a restomod costing £212k (excluding the donor car), but Kamm has sweated over the details to justify that enormous price, which could get you into a McLaren Artura or generously-specced Aston Martin Vantage.

At the 912T’s core is a reinforced structure from the Porsche donor car, covered by fully restored bodywork with carbonfibre used for the wings, bumpers, bonnet and bootlid. The doors remain metal and glass is used for the windows rather than polycarbonate to keep cabin noise to a minimum.