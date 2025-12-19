The Roma’s split cabin design with its high central tunnel has been swapped for an architecture resembling that of the Amalfi’s big brother, the 12Cilindri. There’s a landscape touchscreen instead of the Roma’s tacked-on portrait display and a more open, airy vibe. It does feel more generic somehow, without the cocooning feel that made the Roma so special to sit in. The seat itself doesn’t get low enough to nestle you into the car either, but that does mean an evocative view of the bonnet ahead, with the peaks of the wheelarches framing your vision.

Ferrari’s designated test route initially takes us through towns and villages in Portugal’s Algarve region, and the Amalfi is calm and docile as it slips through morning traffic. The engine’s hum is muted, the steering’s light and quick and there’s an intuitive feel from the brakes. These deserve a special mention, as they now use brake-by-wire with no physical link from pedal to master cylinder, yet there’s totally natural and consistent response. The brakes now incorporate the ABS Evo system found on other contemporary Ferraris, too, with a 6D sensor that measures grip levels more precisely to maximise the braking potential of each wheel.

The Amalfi has been developed to have more bandwidth than the Roma, with retuned chassis systems (including Ferrari’s Side Slip Control 6.1) and bigger step changes as you flick between the five Manettino modes – Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race and ESC Off. With the roads damp and the car warming up, the more relaxed damping and throttle mapping of Wet or Comfort are helpful, and allow the Amalfi to make effortless progress. It laps up bumps with clean, fluid movements and while there is some surface patter over the roughest sections, it’s supple and really well judged, no busier than a 911 Carrera. The engine doesn’t deliver a monster swell of low-down torque but there’s still real flexibility, just in a more measured way. Combine that with smooth auto shifts from the dual-clutch ‘box and you have the makings of a competent, satisfying tourer – one you could feasibly use every day.

But there’s always a nagging sense that the Amalfi is itching for a bit more commitment. You feel it in the steering, and how quickly the nose responds to small nudges of the wheel, and in the sharpness of the engine as the revs build. Sink into the throttle and…oh. In Comfort or even Sport the traction control saves you from yourself and heavily limits the power in these conditions, but once up to speed the full might of the engine is released. Then the Amalfi explodes up the road with immense force, and the surge is sustained and amplified as the digital needle whips past 7500rpm on the tacho. It’s a more livewire delivery than the burly V8 you’ll find in a Vantage, and feels good for every one of its 631bhp – perhaps a few more. And then it dawns on you that this entry-level Ferrari has almost as much power as an Enzo…