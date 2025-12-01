In fairness, unless overtaking or powering down a slip road you’re unlikely to dip into the Prius’s power reserves, and it’s much happier when cruising gently, cleaving the air with its low-drag body and keeping a constant speed. You can carry momentum under light throttle loads at lower revs, and then it’s much more refined, save for some tyre noise. You get the best efficiency that way, too – across hundreds of miles on a varied mix of roads we saw an average of 65mpg. Very impressive when you consider we didn’t plug it in once, and made no attempt to conserve fuel in our testing.

Some of that driving even included hustling the Prius along some of our favourite mountain passes in North Wales, where it acquitted itself far better than you’d expect from a narrow-tyred eco car. It doesn’t exactly cling on with the tenacity of a hot hatch, but it’s wieldy and easy to read as it rolls onto its outside tyres and cuts cleanly through corners. The front end gives up grip first, but it doesn’t restrict you from carrying decent pace along a road. There’s genuine depth here, and the Prius is a far, far more accomplished car to drive than a Corolla, and even has the Golf licked in terms of dynamics.

Aside from the strangled engine, the only other real dampener is the cabin. There’s nothing especially wrong with it, but the futuristic appeal of the exterior isn’t carried through inside, and it’s a sea of black and grey plastic. Some more design flair would be nice, but the fundamentals are solid. You get a large central touchscreen with a relatively simple interface, a bank of physical climate controls and Toyota’s version of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit layout, with a small steering wheel set below a digital instrument pack. It’s much more successful than Peugeot’s solution, and it’s nice to have the dials at the base of the windscreen like a head-up display, just a quick glance away.

Was the fifth-gen Prius worth the wait, and all the attention it gathered when it first appeared? We think so. It’s miles more desirable and better to drive than any of its predecessors, without sacrificing any of the functional aspects of its brief. It’s a Prius you might actually want, rather than need, to buy.

Price and rivals

At £36,395 the Prius goes directly into battle with Volkswagen’s Golf eHybrid – a plug-in hatch that’s similarly practical with more electric range, but a little less performance than the Prius. Dynamically the Toyota has the edge, but the Golf counters with a jazzier, more tech-packed cabin in its latest Mk8.5 guise.

Also from Japan, Honda’s hybrid Civic is available for around four grand less than the Prius and is also accomplished to drive, and comes with a more appealing and higher quality cabin. Further upmarket there’s the Audi A3 TFSI e and Mercedes’ A250 e, but these cost £3k and £5k more than the Toyota, respectively.