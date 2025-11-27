And when you finally find yourself entering a busier area, you can flip the roof back up electrically in a mere 10 seconds, while travelling at speeds of up to 30mph. No time lost to the task whatsoever.

Another advantage of top-down driving in the Z4 is that you get a break from the creaks and squeaks coming from its roof. This may be a particularly rigid convertible – there’s no shuddering rear-view mirror here – but still its raised soft-top chatters away where it meets the windscreen header rail and from somewhere behind you too, particularly at urban speeds when the suspension is being kept busy by patchwork asphalt. This is unfortunate, because were it not for this (and a little extra tyre roar) you could often forget you were in a roadster at all. If it were my car I’d be tempted to visit the creakiest areas with a pot of Vaseline, although I suspect the issue may be temperature related, so we’ll keep an eye – or rather an ear – on it when the warmer weather finally arrives.

And I know what you’re thinking: if BMW had made the Z4 a coupe, it wouldn’t be making these noises. Maybe… although the Toyota GR Supra I ran back in 2020 – a car that shares its platform with the Z4, of course – was plagued by the interior plastics aft of the seats relentlessly making their presence heard, rather like they too were in a roofless car, in fact.

A bit of admin to end on. I mentioned last month that green over tan is the only colour combo available for the Handschalter Z4. No sooner had the ink dried on those pages than BMW announced you can now also specify any of the eight paint colours offered on the auto, from Alpine White to ‘Thundernight’ purple, along with any of the five leather options. Frozen Deep Green paint remains exclusive to the manual car, however, and would remain my choice too, both for how good it looks and for the ‘IYKYK’ signal it sends to fellow petrolheads.

Total mileage 6238 Mileage this month 1815 Costs this month £0 mpg this month 29.8

This story was first featured in evo issue 332.