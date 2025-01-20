The tread blocks of the pro off-road tyre aren’t shy in moving around as you put some load through the steering, but not to the point of adverse distraction. You can take advantage of the added flex in the rubber and the tighter chassis to carry some attitude through corners, leaning more on the car’s outer edges and letting it move around much more than you’d feel comfortable with in a Defender 110. The Defender Octa on these monster tyres feels entirely liberating, soaking up and shrugging off the kind of potholes that would render any supercar, and most other super SUVs, embarrassingly immobile.

What sends a bone-shattering shudder through the frame of a Urus or X6M begins and ends with a badum in the Octa. The compliance and composure means you’re free to explore the Octa’s dynamic talents all the time, on any kind of road. The suspension system is enormously intuitive, allowing just the right amount of pitch, heave and lean to signal where the load is. It always feels like you’re managing a hefty vehicle, but the enormous forces at play are contained far, far beyond the point where a standard Defender would be crying enough.

With each mile the Octa gives signs that there’s depth beneath the initial numbness and remoteness it has compared to a road-biased performance SUV, like a Cayenne. On fast, open roads where there’s more momentum behind you and less opportunity to work through the initial vagueness of the steering, it can be a little tricky to bond with. But soon your confidence and commitment grows, particularly when slower, tighter corners present themselves, and the Octa starts expressing itself in a way that calls to mind an Ariel Nomad. Only bigger, and without a constant assault from the elements.

Fitted with longer wishbones (hence the Octa's extended width) it takes a four-square stance on the road, reacting to steering inputs cleanly and with the movement through the front wheels separated from the feedback of the tread blocks shuffling about. It makes for a Defender you want to set-up for a corner: pick a turn-in point, pour it in, wait for the settle then tap into the V8 to top-up your corner exit speed. Naturally there’s a drive mode to up the on-road ante, with Dynamic tightening the steering, boosting the throttle’s sharpness and increasing roll resistance by 67 per cent and maximising pitch control; the changes feel more authentic here than they do in the majority of cars when you cycle through their drive modes.