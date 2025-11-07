> Mazda MX-5 2.0 Fast Fleet test – 12 months in the featherweight roadster

Our car’s Carpathian Grey paint finish isn’t matt, yet the £4000 of protective film covering it is. And the bonnet is black not grey (part of a £1465 black exterior pack), which along with the 22-inch gloss black wheels (£625) makes it all look a little early noughties. The 90’s proportions are upscaled GR Yaris on stilts, all four-square and wheel-at-each-corner (plus one on the tailgate), looking punchy and up for something. Battering inclement weather is the toughest test it’s faced with us to date, although that’s due to change.

Compared with other new Defenders (is it still new? It was launched nearly half a decade ago), the stubby 90 lacks the on-road composure of its lengthier siblings, requiring more steering correction on unsettled surfaces than a 110 or 130. But it still drives better than many more road-biased SUVs we could name.

On-road comfort is far higher than you might expect and the no-cost-option panoramic roof floods the all-black interior with much-needed light. Land Rover’s ergonomics have also become some of the best around without anyone really shouting about them. It’s unlikely we’ll run out of interior storage any time soon, with cubby holes and shelves everywhere, and although the non-existent ‘boot’ space is a joke, the rear-seat area embarrasses many a West London rental flat for square metres.

I doubt much of this matters to you, because you’re possibly asking why evo has such a car. The answer is simply because every once in a while you need to find your driving thrills away from the apex point. And the one who will seek out this thrill won’t be me, but Dickie Meaden. If anyone can uncover the thrill in a 2.5-ton SUV designed to tumble down and crawl up a mountain, it will be evo’s founding co-editor. Over to you, Dickie.

Date acquired December 2024 Total mileage 1911 Mileage this month 801 Costs this month £0 mpg this month 20.1

