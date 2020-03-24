Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Land Rover Defender review – an icon reborn

The Defender isn’t a typical evo car, but it's something we’d gladly have sat in the garage next to one

by: Yousuf Ashraf
7 Feb 2024
Land Rover Defender PHEV – front tracking 39
Evo rating
Price
from £63,585
  • A clever, forward-looking reboot of the original
  • Heavy; expensive; petrols are thirsty

It’s not the car that will appear on many, if any, evo reader’s list of dream cars for a dream drive, but we’ve always said that the thrill of driving comes in all shapes and sizes, on and off road. The new Defender might share a name and lineage with Land Rover’s iconic workhorse, but its technical make-up is very different this time around, ditching the old-school ladder-frame chassis for a thoroughly modern aluminium-heavy monocoque. 

It’s available in 90, 110 and 130 guise, the Defender range has expanded since it was first introduced in 2021, and and there's pretty much a model for every use case. Fancy a straight-six diesel load-lugger, or an eight-seater with an unhinged supercharged V8? The Defender has you covered.

The result is a versatile, capable and pleasant SUV to roam around in. A perfect example of what’s achievable when you set out to design and build a car fit for the purpose it’s meant for. 

> Best performance SUVs 2024 – the only evo-approved off-roaders

Land Rover Defender: in detail

  • Engine, gearbox and technical highlights > Ingenuim petrols and diesels make up the core range, with a stonking supercharged V8 topping the tree
  • Performance and 0-60 time > Performance is typically blunted by mass, but all engines have enough shove. The V8 version can hit 60mph in less than 5sec
  • Ride and handling > Its brilliance lies in off-road capability and on-road comfort, but it’s come at a cost of dynamism
  • MPG and running costs > Diesels all sit between 28 and 30mpg, petrols are more like 20-24mpg. Plug-in models will do 109mpg – if you believe the spec sheet
  • Interior and tech > Rugged, capacious, versatile and stylish all at once
  • Design > A clever interpretation of a classic Land Rover design
Land Rover Defender PHEV – rear tracking39

Prices, specs and rivals

Having had time to bed into the market, the Defender range is now as diverse as the terrain it’s able to tackle. There are no less than eight different engine options and fifteen different trim levels, and three body styles.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Pricing between the different specifications covers a vast range. A Defender 90 D250 with steel wheels is priced from £51,745, and expands to an eye-watering £117,750 for the V8-engined Carpathian Edition. Adding extra kit like deployable side steps, bodywork protection and an electric winch can easily add another £5000-10,000 on top of the basic price. 

With so many models available, natural rivals could be anything from a mid-spec Toyota Hilux right through to the £131,335 Mercedes G-class, not to mention more traditional family SUVs such as Land Rover’s own Discovery 5 or even an Audi Q7. When considered against the G, the Defender feels light years ahead, despite the transformational driving characteristics Mercedes instilled in it following its comprehensive overhaul in 2018. While many conventional SUVs beat the Defender for in the luxury stakes, very few do for off-road performance or outright charm. 

Continue ReadingEngine, gearbox and technical highlights
In this review

More on Defender

'The Land Rover Defender is a rewarding drivers' car'
Richard Porter opinion
Land Rover Defender SUV

'The Land Rover Defender is a rewarding drivers' car'

Is there an ‘evo’ defence for the Land Rover Defender? As an owner of one one, Porter believes there is
3 Jul 2018
Land Rover Defender review
Land Rover Defender SUV

Land Rover Defender review

An all time classic
11 Jun 2018
Land Rover Defender Works
Land Rover Defender Works V8 – front quarter
Land Rover Defender SUV

Land Rover Defender Works

Land Rover is producing a limited run of Defenders fitted with a 399bhp Jaguar-sourced V8 engine.
17 Jan 2018
Next Defender could be first Slovakian-built Land Rover
Land Rover Defender SUV

Next Defender could be first Slovakian-built Land Rover

New Land Rover Defender and other models will boost Jaguar Land Rover's production by 300,000 cars
11 Aug 2015
Urban Truck's ultimate Defender
Urban Truck Land Rover Defender Ultimate Edition
Land Rover Defender SUV

Urban Truck's ultimate Defender

Land Rover modifier Urban Truck shows off its bells-and-whistles spec Defender Ultimate Edition
12 Jun 2014
Land Rover Defender Challenge review, price and specs
Land Rover Defender Challenge by Bowler
Land Rover Defender SUV

Land Rover Defender Challenge review, price and specs

The Land Rover Defender Challenge is a Bowler-prepared 4x4 to give rally raid beginners a taste of the Dakar
1 Apr 2014
Defender Challenge announced
Land Rover &#039;Defender Challenge&#039; announced
Land Rover Defender SUV

Defender Challenge announced

Land Rover has announced a new one-make series, called the 'Defender Challenge', which is to be run by Bowler. Details here
31 Oct 2013
2013 Icon Land Rover Defender review
Nene Icon Land Rover Defender 90 Sport Wagon
Land Rover Defender SUV

2013 Icon Land Rover Defender review

With 270bhp on tap this re-engined Land Rover is one of the quickest Defenders ever - but is it any good to drive?
21 Dec 2012
Twisted Land Rover Defender review and pictures
Twisted Land Rover Defender rear corner
Land Rover Defender SUV

Twisted Land Rover Defender review and pictures

This £75K Red Edition highlights the tweaks Twisted can apply to the iconic Land Rover Defender
30 Aug 2012
Land Rover DC100 concept review
Land Rover DC100
Land Rover Defender SUV

Land Rover DC100 concept review

evo has been given an exclusive chance to get behind the wheel of the Land Rover DC100 concept, a car that shows the direction the next Defender will …
16 Nov 2011
Land Rover DC100 video
Land Rover DC100 Defender concept
Land Rover Defender SUV

Land Rover DC100 video

See the Land Rover DC100 new Defender concept and its plethora of exciting features in action on video
16 Nov 2011
New Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender concept
Land Rover Defender SUV

New Land Rover Defender

Land Rover has released images of its Frankfurt motor show concept, hinting at the look of the new Defender it will introduce in 2015
31 Aug 2011
Qt Wildcat R300 video review
Qt Wildcat R300
Land Rover Defender SUV

Qt Wildcat R300 video review

The Bowler Wildcat is now made by Qt, and we've reviewed the physics-bending off-roader on video
2 Sep 2010
Land Rover Max! show
Land Rover Max!
Land Rover Defender SUV

Land Rover Max! show

Land Rover enthusiasts and car fans alike have something entertaining to do this August bank holiday
29 Jul 2010
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content