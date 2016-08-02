evo Verdict

The Audi Q7 as it sits will not be around for long. It endures in this broad second-generation form now a decade on from its introduction. Yet apart from the slightly last-generation interior tech, the appeal it’s always had has not waned in its old age. There will be a new Q7 on sale before the end of next year, with a range of combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but this one is still a reasonably performant, composed, practical and comfortable sub-luxury SUV. Some of its antiquities add appeal, compared to their more modern counterparts found in other more up-to-date Audi models.

Of course the most appealing model in the expansive Q7 range to those of an evo disposition ought to be the SQ7. But that’s hardly a sports car in practical high-rise barge dress. Rather, it’s a faster, slightly more capable flagship, with a more evocative powerplant that’s distantly related to those found in the Audi product much closer to our hearts, the RS6 and RS7.

Audi Q7 history

The Q7 arrived at the right time for Audi. Late to the premium-badged SUV party that the BMW X5 started it might have been, but it was right on time for a brand fostering a bow wave of premium perception. Audi was a powerhouse in the late 2000s and the Q7 was a prong in its premium trident, alongside the R8 sports car/supercar and the S5 coupe. The Q7 looked and felt expensive but unlike its platform mate the Porsche Cayenne, the BMW X5 or the Mercedes ML, it offered seven seats, while not being as egregiously brick-like to look at as the Mercedes GL. It was a model that effectively split the difference in terms of style and practicality, between a Land Rover Discovery and a Range Rover Sport. It always sported Audi’s sense of solidity and cool common sense, lending it a certain inimitable appeal over its rivals.