Audi SQ7 review – seven seats and BMW M2 pace

When Audi launched the original Q7 back in 2006, it differed from most other luxury SUVs in one key regard – an unapologetic emphasis on family friendliness. This wasn’t just due to its standard-fit seven seats, but also a relatively low ride height, disinterest in off-road capability and long wheelbase. But it wasn’t all sensible – you’ll surely remember the near £100k, 493bhp Q7 V12 TDI, which terrorised private school car parks and outsprinted Porsche Caymans in period.

Unsurprisingly (and probably for the best), the current Q7 doesn’t come with a V12, but the latest SQ7 is even more powerful than the old diesel-drinking bruiser. As a three-row hot rod to rival the likes of the BMW X7 M60i, it gets a 500bhp twin-turbo V8 and a host of advanced chassis tech, plus a fresh design that came as part of a facelift in 2024.

The latest round of updates aren’t transformative, but on paper the SQ7 still has all the tools and tricks you’d expect from a modern performance SUV, including active roll stabilisation, a torque vectoring rear differential, four-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension. It promises everything as a luxurious, performance-oriented SUV and family hauler – but can it deliver?

Audi SQ7 in detail

Price and rivals

In terms of price, the SQ7 is positioned in something of a sweet spot compared to its rivals. It might not have the on-paper numbers of the biggest, baddest performance SUVs, but it’s more rounded than many of them. It’s more deft than a Mercedes GLS, feels more nimble than the BMW X7, and while those are both available with more powerful V8 engines, they’re much pricier so-equipped.

The entry point to the SQ7 range is the £95,730 Black Edition, with prices rising to £114,080 for the kitted-out Vorsprung model. BMW’s X7 M60i is a few bhp up and is more sumptuous inside (if a little chintzy for some tastes), but starts from £113,055. The Mercedes-AMG GLS63 costs an enormous £153,595 and thinks of itself as a further class up, but its driving experience and levels of build quality question that notion.