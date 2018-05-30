Porsche 718 Cayman review

More reviews Reviews Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS 2023 review

Porsche 718 Cayman S review - still the best sports car you can buy? The next step up, the £57,824 Cayman Style Edition, focuses on aesthetics rather than mechanical upgrades, as the name suggests. With a contrasting graphics pack and wheels, along with the option of a retro Rubystar Neo paint colour, the Style Edition is the most visually striking model this side of the GT4 RS. Black or white exterior badging, dark exhaust tips, embossed headrests and illuminated sills also feature, along with extra equipment to justify the price hike. This includes bi-xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a heated steering wheel and Apple CarPlay integration. The step up to a Cayman S means sliding over a cheque for £61,800, which not only gets you the larger, more powerful 2.5-litre engine, but also some of the extra desirable equipment that the regular Cayman lacks. The Cayman T used to fill the space between the S and the £75,124 GTS, but it's been discontinued. So while the GTS now commands a serious premium over the next model down, it also packs a naturally-aspirated 4-litre flat six to deliver the kind of scintillating drive we've yearned for since the 718 launched with a four-cylinder engine. Along with the powertrain, the GTS gets subtle chassis upgrades and a range of bespoke styling elements, including a very smart set of 20-inch wheels and Sport Design bumpers. Some might see it as a more usable Cayman GT4 (which has since been axed from the range), but it doesn't quite have GT car levels of focus. The £108,370 GT4 RS is a different animal altogether, with an extreme blend of power, grip and aggression. Sometimes too extreme.