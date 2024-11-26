Porsche Cayman Style Edition 2024 review – substance to match the Alpine A110?

> Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS review: the ultimate mid-engined sports car?

As ever though, the biggest question mark in a base 718 is around the engine. Your first impression with these mills – be it the base 2-litre fitted here, or the more muscular 2.5 – is never good. Insert and twist the positively old-school 911-shaped fob and you’re met with the gruff grumble of four opposed cylinders, rather than the exotic zing of six. The search for redeeming features isn’t as desperate as you might think, though, being shorn of the musicality you typically associate with a Porsche sports car.

There’s a barrel chest to it – a punch down low that has its own utility in normal driving scenarios, even with the hesitancy that comes ahead of it finding boost. The full torque figure of 280lb ft arrives at 2150rpm and runs to 4500rpm, giving the Cayman an up-on-its-heels feeling out of corners when you’re not wringing its neck. The full 295bhp comes in at 6500rpm but the 2-litre engine feels far from heady, to the point you feel more compelled to short shift through the gears and ride the torque curve than seek out that peak power figure. It’s an engine more than a little at odds with the delicate character of the car it motivates.

And there was something else that didn’t feel entirely appropriate in the particular Style Edition we tested – its PDK transmission. While many performance cars these days would not suit having a stick and three pedals, a sports car like a lower-end Cayman is not one of them, because this is not a GT4 RS where you’re stuck between managing that furrow-hunting chassis while bathing in the metallic rort of a Motorsport flat-six buzzing up to nine; this is a Cayman where you have the bandwidth to enjoy more points of interactivity. The six-speed manual would certainly help when looking to steal a point or two by comparison with something like an Alpine A110 where a manual isn’t an option at all.