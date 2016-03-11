The Cayman GT4 marked the first time Porsche’s GT department had laid its hands on the Cayman, and the results were just as stunning as we had always hoped they might be. It emerged victorious from eCoty 2015 on Scotland’s challenging North Coast 500, even though it was in a group that also included the wild Lamborghini Aventador SV, blistering McLaren 675LT and Porsche’s own 911 GT3 RS in 991.1 form.

Yes, its gear ratios might be a little long (slightly improved in its 718-generation successor), but the razor-sharp responses of the naturally aspirated 3.8-litre flat-six, the weighting of the controls and the just-so chassis balance quickly push this concern to the background. Where other performance cars can seem obsessed with achieving mind-boggling numbers at the expense of driver enjoyment, the GT4 doesn’t fall into this trap.

Porsche Cayman GT4 in detail

The Cayman’s technical constitution was a deftly-handled one. On the one hand, it didn’t step on the toes (too much) of the 991 GT3, which kept its howling 9000rpm Porsche Motorsport flat-six. But at the same time, the GT4 was no stickered-up rebadge with a wing, either, with a properly overhauled chassis.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Cayman GT4 borrowed the 991 911 Carrera S’s 3.8-litre Powerkit engine, which gives the car plenty of straight-line performance. Low-down torque is strong and with the redline set at 7800rpm it has good top-end reach, too. Being a highly-tuned, normally-aspirated engine, throttle response is razor sharp, which means you can precisely manipulate the rear axle under power.