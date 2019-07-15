Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 (2020 - 2025) review: an instant modern classic

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is a quintessential sports car. Since its breakout in 2015 in the initial 981 generation before its 718 update, the GT4’s combination of a stunning mid-engined chassis, atmospheric flat-six engine and superb depth of engineering made it a yardstick to which all other sports cars are judged. With production having come to a close in 2025, there's a huge gap to fill.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Around the Nürburgring the 718 GT4 is some 12 seconds quicker than the previous 981 – hitting a lap time identical to that of a 997 GT3 RS 4.0-litre. On the road it is smoother riding and a touch more civilised than before, although it is still a rabid animal at heart. A 'perfectly irrational' car in Porsche’s words. Enough said. Of course so complete is the 718 GT4 that it followed its predecessor’s success by taking out the overall 2019 eCoty gong, proving that in the case of a mid-engined GT Porsche lightning does indeed strike twice.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

The GT4 is powered by a 4-litre atmospheric flat-six that produces 414bhp and has an ear-splitting red line of 8000rpm. Maximum torque of 310lb ft is actually the same as before, but is developed over a much broader rev range between 5000-6800rpm. The engine is a development of the new 992’s 3.0-litre flat-six turbo but has been bored out to release an extra 1014cc, removing its twin-turbochargers in the process. Despite the similarities in size and in both bore and stroke measurements, it has nothing to do with the engine from a GT3 – unlike the unit found in the intense GT4 RS.