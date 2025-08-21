Used Porsche Cayman GT4 for under £60k – A Porsche GT model for less than a new A110
Porsche 981 Cayman GT4 values have reached the point where they are on a par - or below - the current crop of sports cars, so a former Car of the Year winner or a new A110?
Fireside chat in the evo office about what car we’d empty our personal coffers on if we briefly took leave of what little financial sense we have usually orbits around Caterhams and the odd old free-breathing M-car, before zeroing in on one black hole of a car: the 981 Porsche Cayman GT4. The ultimate sweet spot sports car won our Car of the Year test in 2015, more or less every group test it entered and our hearts when new.
There was a time when idle classified browsing was a frustrating one as the market deemed GT4s more valuable than life itself, before reality arrived and prices realigned. More recently they have softened once more. Whether this is down to the volumes produced (circa 2500 were made), the GT4’s advancing years – it has been ten years since its reveal in March 2015 – or the car market having a rather uncomfortable landing back in the real world. Most likely it's a combination of all three.
You can now buy a 981 GT4, comfortably one of Porsche’s best driver’s cars of the last 25 years, for less than £60,000, or roughly £10,000 less than a new Alpine A110 GTS, £15,000 less than than one of the last Cayman GTS. And that’s without silly miles or being in a less-than-desirable condition. Cast your mind back to when deliveries began in the latter half of 2015 and the scramble for cars, and build slots even, saw prices for new cars surge to well over £100,000, for a car that cost £64,000.
If ‘under £60k’ doesn’t sound an awful long way from that £64k original list price, remember that £60k in today’s money translates to just over £43k in 2015. For further context, the £55k-£60k you can now pay for an early GT4 is what you’ll pay if you put an order in today for one of the very last 2-litre Caymans or Cayman Style Editions before production concludes in November.
The savings aren’t exclusive to the 981 GT4, either. Later 718 GT4s are not far behind them, breaching the mid-£60k range. It's thought Porsche built even more 718 GT4s than the original 981. The darling of the Porsche family, the 911 GT3 isn't immune either, with 991 generation models available from low eighty thousand pounds. Although if you want a later gen2 model with a manual gearbox you'll need to find around £110,000. That’s still sturdy, but when you think you’ll pay more for a new Carrera with a couple of options in 2025, all of a sudden that looks almost reasonable.
Further up the ladder, still in silly land, would be a manual GT3 Touring – these cars are coveted and consdiered by some to be 911 R in all but name and so remain very much in hot asset territory. As are the rarer late 997 GT3s that still commanding six-figure prices, although original 996 models still look under-valued to as at their £60-£90k price bracket. Although the 996 GT3 RSs – one of the rarest 21st century RS variants, not to mention the original water-cooled RS – still sell for £120k-£180k.
GT2s are a strange thing given they're turbocharged and lack the naturally-aspirated sound and personality that draw so many to Porsche Motorsport products, but their rarity and performance mean prices are per any other rare GT car. 996 GT2s are firm around £100,000 and 997 GT2s are priced between £120 - £150,000. GT2 RSs? Whether 997 or 991 generation, are a £250,000 plus proposition.
Other well-known ultra limited Porsche GT models – 997 RS 4.0s, 911 Rs and 911 S/Ts and 991 Speedsters are all still holding firm. Rarity informs value even beyond the realms of Porsche Motorsport product – just look at 911 Sport Classics, both in 997 and 992 form.
Look to the newer 'series production' GT cars – the 718 GT4 RS, Spyder RS and 992 GT3 RS – and you’ll see that the spectacularly enormous slugs of cash added to list prices not long after those cars debuted are gone. The 718s, that once upon a time were transacting for as much as £250,000, are now available in a choice of esoteric specs – PTS included – for £100,000 less than those premiums. GT3 RSs which flew to over £300,000 when they were new, are easing back into the realms of relative sensibility, with many now fifty thousand pound cheaper.
