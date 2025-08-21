Fireside chat in the evo office about what car we’d empty our personal coffers on if we briefly took leave of what little financial sense we have usually orbits around Caterhams and the odd old free-breathing M-car, before zeroing in on one black hole of a car: the 981 Porsche Cayman GT4. The ultimate sweet spot sports car won our Car of the Year test in 2015, more or less every group test it entered and our hearts when new.

There was a time when idle classified browsing was a frustrating one as the market deemed GT4s more valuable than life itself, before reality arrived and prices realigned. More recently they have softened once more. Whether this is down to the volumes produced (circa 2500 were made), the GT4’s advancing years – it has been ten years since its reveal in March 2015 – or the car market having a rather uncomfortable landing back in the real world. Most likely it's a combination of all three.

You can now buy a 981 GT4, comfortably one of Porsche’s best driver’s cars of the last 25 years, for less than £60,000, or roughly £10,000 less than a new Alpine A110 GTS, £15,000 less than than one of the last Cayman GTS. And that’s without silly miles or being in a less-than-desirable condition. Cast your mind back to when deliveries began in the latter half of 2015 and the scramble for cars, and build slots even, saw prices for new cars surge to well over £100,000, for a car that cost £64,000.

If ‘under £60k’ doesn’t sound an awful long way from that £64k original list price, remember that £60k in today’s money translates to just over £43k in 2015. For further context, the £55k-£60k you can now pay for an early GT4 is what you’ll pay if you put an order in today for one of the very last 2-litre Caymans or Cayman Style Editions before production concludes in November.

The savings aren’t exclusive to the 981 GT4, either. Later 718 GT4s are not far behind them, breaching the mid-£60k range. It's thought Porsche built even more 718 GT4s than the original 981. The darling of the Porsche family, the 911 GT3 isn't immune either, with 991 generation models available from low eighty thousand pounds. Although if you want a later gen2 model with a manual gearbox you'll need to find around £110,000. That’s still sturdy, but when you think you’ll pay more for a new Carrera with a couple of options in 2025, all of a sudden that looks almost reasonable.