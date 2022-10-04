Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2023 review – is this peak 911 road car?

Don’t do it. Don’t fall into the trap of hating the 992 GT3 RS because some people are willing to pay a vast premium over the already vast £192,600 asking price. Don’t roll your eyes and think ‘well, they’ll just sit in air-conditioned garages, anyway’. Firstly, my experience suggests this is only partly true. For every 992 GT3 RS that will slip from one collector to the next without ever being truly exercised, there will be another that pounds around Silverstone, Spa and the Ring. Visit any trackday in the UK or Europe and you’ll see new and nearly new GT3s and RSs represented very strongly. More important even than this use case, though, is that Porsche Motorsport’s engineers and test drivers sweated and toiled for the most enlightened customers. The ones who plan their year around weekends at the best circuits within a few days’ drive of their home. They pushed in every area to make a truly enthralling driver’s car with huge capability and endurance. Their version of the ultimate track-focused 911. In fact, this group went further than ever. Just look at the 992 GT3 RS. You may not like the overall aesthetic, but it’s impossible to behold its distended, outrageous and brutally functional shapes and not conclude that no stone was left unturned in this project. It’s just plain bonkers. We’ve already experienced the results of this intense development programme on the Silverstone GP circuit and were left agog at the aero performance of the RS and the commitment it can soak up and turn into raw lap time. It was a remarkable encounter but it left us wondering if the new RS could adapt its core attributes to the very different demands out in the wild. So today we’re setting it free. Perhaps into an environment where things could get a little tricky for the stiffest, maddest and most extreme iteration of a 911 road car to emerge from Porsche since the homologation-satisfying GT1. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car

We won’t be hitting 177mph today. Maybe not even 170mph. So instead let’s examine some of the other intriguing aspects of this 518bhp, 1450kg road car. It is a road car, after all. Most fascinating of all for our time on weather-beaten surfaces with unpredictable humps, material changes and strange cambers is the adjustable nature of the suspension. It has all the really cool stuff you’d expect, of course. This Weissach Package car has carbonfibre anti-roll bars (saving 1.5kg at each end), plus the delightfully geeky aero-optimised front control arms and gorgeous magnesium wheels (saving another 8kg). But you can also adjust bump and rebound for front and rear dampers on the fly via simple rotary controls on the steering wheel. Could this be a magic bullet to tame the RS for road use? 57 Ride and handling Funnily enough, its configurability is only unlocked in Track mode, which is reached by toggling through Normal and Sport modes. To confuse matters further, it’s still possible to stiffen or relax the dampers to a pre-determined level in these modes with the damper button on the centre console, as per the standard GT3. It all sounds head-meltingly confusing but, in reality, you find yourself simply driving in Normal mode, or going straight to Track so you can play with the dampers manually. Bump and rebound settings range from -4 to +4 with the default set to zero. Porsche has been careful to ensure that even if somebody selected, for example, full soft on the front and full hard on the rear, the balance won’t be dangerously wayward. When you consider that the RS is fully rose-jointed and has spring rates 50 per cent stiffer than the already uncompromising 992 GT3, you’d imagine that away from the confines of a racetrack it might all be in vain…

The real world is littered with bumps. And cat’s eyes. And crappy road repairs. This car rides on the less extreme Cup 2 tyres, but the 275-section fronts get hooked into all sorts of grooves and cambers and even within the ‘Normal’ mode’s operating window the ride is disjointed and busy. The car’s structure feels rock-solid and the rose-jointed suspension never knocks, creaks or rattles, but at low and medium speeds there’s a physical, knuckly feeling to the way the RS gets down a road. Not so much limbering-up as cracking joints in preparation for what lays ahead. 57 Design One thing the dampers can’t do is ease away the sheer scale of the RS. The adoption of the Turbo shell might only add 29mm to the front and rear tracks and 48mm to the body itself, but the RS looks huge when you approach it and feels huge upon climbing inside. The driving environment is fantastic and the steering wheel is so small, but with the seat wound down low the Turbo shell seems to sprawl around you. No complaints about the quietly serious messages that whisper from everything you touch or see, though. From the taut Alcantara trim to the satin-finish carbon for the door handles, the RS feels at once pared-back and reassuringly solid. Fittingly, like a car you wouldn’t hesitate to jump into for a double stint through the night. The view out over the vented bonnet is evocative of the shrill whizz of wheelguns and that thick smell of hot tyres, too.

So it seems odd to start the 4-litre flat-six and slope quietly out into normal traffic, the seven-speed PDK ’box shuffling through ratios without so much as a bump and the RS doing, well, normal car things. Side mirrors are full of gaping intakes, the rear wing is so tall it would afford a fantastic view were it not for the thick spars of the oddly shaped but gorgeous carbonfibre roll-cage (part of the £29,600 Weissach Package, which also includes things like the titanium paddleshifters and visible carbonfibre for the exterior, accompanying the aforementioned carbon anti-roll bars and mag wheels) and hot air streams through the bonnet to such an extent that the world occasionally seems to be in soft focus. But it is the real world, full of vans, hatchbacks and SUVs. The RS feels like a superhero in line at the supermarket check-out. 57 Performance and 0-62 time That scintillating 9000rpm engine and super-sharp 7-speed PDK ‘box (now with a shortened ratios and final drive for added in-gear snap) is one of the all-time great partnerships. Though not night-and-day different to the GT3, there’s a definite uptick in urgency and intensity. Against the clock 0-60mph arrives in 3.0sec, 100mph in 6.9. Top speed is 184mph, some 14mph down on the GT3 despite DRS.

The whole car feels like it’s waiting for more speed and more positivity. The steering is unbelievably responsive; the solid brake pedal is accurate even with gentle inputs, but you sense there’s massive power just waiting to be deployed (amazingly, the carbon-ceramic discs fitted to this car are a cost option); there’s a latent energy that almost demands to be unleashed. The only slightly more timid aspect is, um, the engine. Yes, the wonderful, howling, naturally aspirated flat-six that revs to 9000rpm. It sounds so crisp and pure even at low speeds but somehow the low- and mid-range performance seems at odds with what your eyes are relaying and the tense, sinewy responses of the chassis. It’s no coincidence that the 5000rpm marker is located at 12 o’clock on the rev counter. That’s about where things get going. By the time I’ve peeled away from the motorway and started to scythe across country, I’ve already discovered that Track mode is pretty much the only mode you’ll ever want. Just as with the GT3 and GT4 RS, the stiffer settings seems to settle the whole car down. From bobbly and slightly ill-at-ease, the ride becomes so much more decisive. It’s not supple in the way of a McLaren or Ferrari, but the platform feels so stable and it deals with all but the very worst surfaces with instantaneous efficiency, leaving you to just focus on unpicking the road and unleashing the engine. 57 It’s a fascinating and sometimes quite surreal experience. It many ways the seeds of the traditional 911 experience are completely gone. On the road at least, this is not a car that requires a unique driving style to exploit. No concessions are required for the peculiar engine position. The RS turns in with startling speed and accuracy. Not good in the sense that you don’t really think about it. Good as in ‘oh my god, how does it react so quickly?’ It takes your breath away. Now layer on top the mechanical grip of a chassis with huge roll stiffness that still squeezes the massive tyres into the surface, plus the rear engine’s natural advantages in terms of traction and the result is nothing short of outrageous. Corners no longer have ‘phases’. The RS allows you to overlap turn-in and throttle application to the extent that even roads you know well become brand new. It plays by a different set of rules.

Part of this incredible tolerance of highly committed turn-in melding with all the throttle your brain will allow (it takes some time to create the new pathways) is due to the engine’s relative lack of torque. I almost daren’t say it, but even at the glorious, shrieking top end, the 4-litre flat-six is no match for the grip and traction on offer. I can see that being a frustration for some. Certainly, the needle is swung much further in the direction of grip than power, which is unusual in this world of the 450bhp BMW M2 or an 820bhp ‘baby’ mid-engined Ferrari. So once again the GT3 RS requires a mental reset. The thrill comes from carrying speed, from opening up the engine early and living at high revs, from having the chassis fully loaded and being dazzled by the immense turn-in stability, the wonderful, neutral balance and the sheer agility it demonstrates. In itself that’s a bigger thrill than reining a car in all the time, but on the road it does make the RS a curious proposition. To really enjoy its capabilities requires a level of commitment that’s uncomfortable in all but the most remote and empty locations. 57 Luckily there’s much to enjoy at lower speeds, too. The tactile sensation of the titanium paddles with their new heavier magnetic action, the precise throttle mapping, that immensely satisfying steering response and the overwhelming impression that you’re in something that elevates the mundane into something heroic. The rear wing flattening off as the DRS activates in 3/10ths of a second should feel a bit silly, for example, but actually it’s oddly cool and exciting. If you couldn’t feel the added aero-enabled stability as speeds rise it would be a nonsense, but the RS is one of very few cars where you can start to feel the downforce work in quicker turns. There’s a wonderful authenticity to the whole experience.