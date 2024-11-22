The Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 RS makes more downforce than a McLaren P1

After two years of testing, largely on the Nürburgring, which itself caused quite a stir in the Instasphere, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Manthey Kit is finally out in the open. Clearly, Manthey Racing aren’t ones to use a light touch.

While the car as a whole is a bit of a visual assault on the senses, we need to break down the individual changes. But first, the headline figure: the Manthey Kit Porsche 992 GT3 RS generates 1000kg of downforce at 177mph, up from 860kg. For reference, that about splits the difference between the McLaren P1 and the McLaren W1. The P1 was claimed to be good for 600kg of downforce at 161mph and the W1 can develop c/1,000kg in a broad range of high-speed cornering conditions.

So how does it do it? Starting at the front, a significantly enlarged splitter that’s so large, it requires reinforcement elements in the middle of the main inlet, from which to hang. That’s augmented by redesigned gurney flaps in the wheelarches, as well as diveplanes flanking the front bumper.

The most obvious change, or rather addition, can be seen from a good distance; the shark fin. Said to be derived from the item seen on the 963 WEC racer and championship winner, it aids stability and sprouts from a 25 per cent lighter carbon panel that replaces the rear window.