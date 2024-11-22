Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
The Manthey Porsche 911 GT3 RS makes more downforce than a McLaren P1

The Manthey-fettled GT3 RS promises incredible track performance, but there’s no Nürburgring time… yet

by: EVO team
22 Nov 2024
Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Kit front10

After two years of testing, largely on the Nürburgring, which itself caused quite a stir in the Instasphere, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Manthey Kit is finally out in the open. Clearly, Manthey Racing aren’t ones to use a light touch.

While the car as a whole is a bit of a visual assault on the senses, we need to break down the individual changes. But first, the headline figure: the Manthey Kit Porsche 992 GT3 RS generates 1000kg of downforce at 177mph, up from 860kg. For reference, that about splits the difference between the McLaren P1 and the McLaren W1. The P1 was claimed to be good for 600kg of downforce at 161mph and the W1 can develop c/1,000kg in a broad range of high-speed cornering conditions.

So how does it do it? Starting at the front, a significantly enlarged splitter that’s so large, it requires reinforcement elements in the middle of the main inlet, from which to hang. That’s augmented by redesigned gurney flaps in the wheelarches, as well as diveplanes flanking the front bumper.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Kit rear10

The most obvious change, or rather addition, can be seen from a good distance; the shark fin. Said to be derived from the item seen on the 963 WEC racer and championship winner, it aids stability and sprouts from a 25 per cent lighter carbon panel that replaces the rear window.

Get close-up and you see the guiding fins on the roof of the GT3 RS have increased in number, from two on either side of the roof panel, to eight in total. Their job is the same as before: to guide hot radiator air away from the engine intakes and cool air towards them.

Finally, the rear of the car, which is dominated by both the widened diffuser with longer venturi elements and the (even) larger rear wing elements. The Manthey GT3 RS also uses the same DRS design of the standard car, just with redesigned end plates. It wouldn’t be Manthey without aerodisc wheels, either.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Kit rear10

To cope with the enormous downforce figures – we say again, 1000kg at 177mph – spring rates on the semi-active coilover suspension have been raised by 30 per cent at the front and 15 per cent at the rear. Sensors on each wheel as well as three on the body feed a new control unit data, that constantly adjusts damper tuning. The dampers themselves feature two valves for compression and rebound.

The brakes have been upgraded too with steel-sheathed brake lines for improved feel and response. Racing brake pads are available for those with PCCB ceramic brakes on their GT3 RS, that reduce fade and improve response. 

> Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991.2) v Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro – battle of the road-racers

Finally, the finishing touches. Manthey lettering can be optioned as a livery, on the aerodiscs or in the LED door projectors. Just in case the fact that yours isn’t a standard GT3 RS isn’t obvious enough…

The current GT3 RS is probably our favourite car you can buy right now and one of our favourite performance cars of the recent memory. The question of whether a Manthey Kit will be to the detriment of the broadness of its range of talents does loom.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Manthey Kit front10

The issue of exactly how much performance the kit adds is a thorny one, too. We know it’s over a ton of downforce at 177mph but what does that equate to? It’s claimed a concrete time hasn’t yet been set at the Nürburgring due to weather conditions not playing ball – certainly believable – but a time will be set at some point. 

Nicolas Raeder, Managing Director at Manthey, said: ‘Our data promises a significant improvement in lap times compared to the standard Porsche 911 GT3 RS. So far, weather conditions have prevented us from achieving an official lap time on the Nordschleife. We want to make up for this at the next possible opportunity.’

The Manthey Kit is available to order now from your local Porsche centre. It’s pricey, though, at £99,999 starting, over half the £192,600 starting price of the 992 GT3 RS. The question then, is as follows: Manthey your 992 GT3 RS, or add a 997 GT3 to the garage alongside it?

