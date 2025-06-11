A cornerstone of Caterham history is being retired, as the 1.6-litre Ford-engined Seven 310 is put out to pasture. But don’t worry, the Seven 310 Encore is here to wave off a family of engines that have featured in Caterham’s lineup since the 1973 introduction of the Crossflow.

Rated by many as all the Caterham you could ever need, the Caterham Seven 310 trades on versatility – as at home going flat out on track as it is being driven on the road. Indeed, the Ford Sigma engine powers the Caterham 310R Championship race series, with the race cars that compete therein lending a few trick touches for this final run of 25 models.

In addition to the 152bhp 1.6-litre engine and five-speed manual transmission at the centre of any 310, the Encore will get a lightened flywheel, widened track, adjustable spring platforms and an adjustable rear anti-roll bar. It’ll also get 254mm front brakes, with four-piston calipers powered by a race-spec master cylinder. Weighing just 540kg, the 310 Encore will boast a healthy 286bhp/ton, for a spritely 0-60mph sprint of just 4.9sec on the way to a 127mph top speed.

On the outside there’s a 620 nose cone, cup grille, carbon front wings and a black finish for the windscreen, lights and exhaust heat shield. Black Apollo alloy wheels come shod in Toyo R888R tyres.