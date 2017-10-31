Best cheap track cars – affordable performance cars for your track day fix

Trackday season is well and truly underway in 2025 and now more than ever the freedom to let loose on a circuit is appreciated by enthusiasts. As our road network continues to crumble beneath our wheels (and be strangled by sweeping regulations), trackdays look more and more like a safe haven for us. But not all have the budget for a dedicated track car, nor the well-stocked, dehumidified garage in which to store it. So now seems like a good time to take a look at what cheap track cars are out there for the budget-conscious enthusiast to enjoy.

Affordability is key, obviously but so is durability – you pay to look after a car after you buy it, after all. Good parts supply and ubiquity are also important, ensuring that turning your road car into something that will be fun, reliable and safe on track is as easy as possible.

Our list of the best cheap trackday cars comprises open-topped sports cars, hot hatchbacks and powerful coupes, plus a rally-bred saloon - something, potentially, for everyone. While affordability is the order of the day, our selections do come pre-loaded with a bit of enthusiast focus or performance pretence. We’re not quite scraping the barrel of Micras with cages and bucket seats yet but obviously, if needs must, a basic hatchback with some choice mods will work for some.

Best cheap trackday cars

Ford Fiesta ST (Mk7)

Prices from £4k

Look out for: Dodgy engine maps

If the Mk6 Fiesta ST played second fiddle to the Renault Sport Clio of its day, the Mk7 Fiesta ST positively dominated the small hot hatch market, as Renault effectively went to sleep with the Mk4 Clio. Here was a car that sold like hotcakes and deservedly so, because it was fantastic to drive and stout enough to take a good drubbing, whether from ham-fisted motoring journalists or boy racers with mechanical sympathy to rival the heat resistance properties of a chocolate fireguard.