evo Trackdays 2024: dates, tickets, booking info

Are you raring to get out on track this year? evo Trackdays are back for 2024, and there are early bird savings to be had...

by: evo staff
4 Mar 2024
Are you raring to get on track in 2024? We’ve now launched this year’s evo Trackdays calendar with seven events including our signature track evenings, three exclusive full-day sessions at the Goodwood Motor Circuit and new for 2024, a track evening event at Donington Park.

– Click here to book one or more of our 2024 evo Trackdays – 

evo Trackdays have a distinct emphasis on making sure you’re getting the most track time possible with your performance car by keeping attendee numbers limited. Our small group sizes and open-pit lane (evening) or sessioned formats (Goodwood) ensure that you’re given plenty of time and space to push your car to the limit. 

Headlining the 2024 season is our full-day session at Goodwood Circuit, with all-day access to the track while also including breakfast, a Goodwood Estate sit-down lunch and afternoon tea. We’ll also make a return to the Bedford Autodrome, head to the challenging undulations of Brands Hatch and hit Donington Park for our signature Trackday evenings.

For more details, keep scrolling down this page, or head right on over to evotrackdays.co.uk to book your places directly.

> Click here to book! 

Locations

The evo Trackday season will be hitting four locations in 2024 with evening events at the Bedford Autodrome, Brands Hatch, Goodwood Motor Circuit and Donington Park. Read our full circuit guides for Bedford and Brands by clicking the links below.

> Bedford Autodrome circuit guide 

> Brands Hatch circuit guide

Dates and times – UK

Below are the dates and timings for the 2024 evo Trackdays season.

 Bedford Autodrome (SW circuit)Goodwood Motor CircuitBrands Hatch (Indy circuit)Donington Park (National circuit)
Dates

Evening sessions:

10/05/24

07/06/24

Full day sessions:

17/05/24

02/07/24

19/09/24

Evening session:

14/08/24

Evening session:

19/06/24

Location

Thurleigh Airfield Business Park, Thurleigh, Bedford MK44 2YP

Goodwood motor circuit, Chichester, PO18 0PX

Brands Hatch, West Kingsdown, Longfield DA3 8NG

Donington Park, Castle Donington, Derby DE74 2RP
Timings

16:30: Registration in scrutineering suite and noise testing outside scrutineering bay opens

17.00: Driver briefing in scrutineering suite

17.30: Familiarisation laps and track opens

20:00: Track time ends

08:00: Registration 

08:30: Safety briefing

09:00: Familiarisation and track opens

13:00 - 14:00: Lunch

17:00: Track time ends

16:30: Registration in scrutineering suite and noise testing outside scrutineering bay opens

17.00: Driver briefing in scrutineering suite

17.30: Familiarisation laps and track opens

20:00: Track time ends

1630: Registration in scrutineering suite and noise testing outside scrutineering bay opens

1730: Familiarisation laps and track opens

2000: Track time ends

> Click here for our full track days guide

Driver info – UK

Noise restrictions

The noise restrictions differ slightly between venues, see below for more details. Any vehicles failing the noise test will not be allowed out on the track.

 

Bedford

Brands Hatch

Goodwood

Donington Park

Static101 dB102 dB105 dBNA
Drive by87.5 dB90 dB101 dB98 dB

Driving licence

All those wishing to drive a car on the track on the evening must bring a valid UK drivers licence with them. This will be checked by the venue staff, and only on producing your licence will you be given a wristband that will allow you on to the track.

If you have lost your licence you can obtain a licence reference number from the DVLA by visiting their website

Helmets

Helmets must be worn by everyone in a car on the track. You are welcome to bring your own helmet, or you can hire one from us on the evening, just make sure you select the correct option as you go through the booking process.

Safety briefing

Everyone will need to attend a safety briefing before being allowed out on track. This applies to everyone, whether it's your first or 50th event, so please make sure you arrive on time to maximise your track time.

Find more on track cars, track days and track driving through the links below...

evo track days: dates, prices and booking info
Track day cars 
Best track day carsHow to choose a cheap track day car
Track car of the year 2016Prepare your car for a track day
evo leaderboard lap times 
Track day tips 
Track days: everything you need to knowGuide to your first track day
Track day noise limits explainedRace licences explained
How to go racing 
Trackday insurance guide 
Track day kit 
Best crash helmetsBest driving gloves
Best driving shoesUnderstanding racesuits
Track driving 
Track driving masterclassImprove your circuit driving technique
Driver fitness: train for track drivingCar steering masterclass
Car weight distribution explainedManaging car weight transfer on track
How to lower your lap time 
Track guides 
Bedford Autodrome track daysRockingham track days
Nurburgring Nordschleife 
Nurburgring guideHistory of the Green Hell
Racing at the NurburgringFastest Nurburgring lap times
Fastest hot hatches at the NurburgringWhat has the 'ring ever done for us?

