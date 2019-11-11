evo Trackdays 2024: dates, tickets, booking info
Are you raring to get out on track this year? evo Trackdays are back for 2024, and there are early bird savings to be had...
Are you raring to get on track in 2024? We’ve now launched this year’s evo Trackdays calendar with seven events including our signature track evenings, three exclusive full-day sessions at the Goodwood Motor Circuit and new for 2024, a track evening event at Donington Park.
– Click here to book one or more of our 2024 evo Trackdays –
evo Trackdays have a distinct emphasis on making sure you’re getting the most track time possible with your performance car by keeping attendee numbers limited. Our small group sizes and open-pit lane (evening) or sessioned formats (Goodwood) ensure that you’re given plenty of time and space to push your car to the limit.
Headlining the 2024 season is our full-day session at Goodwood Circuit, with all-day access to the track while also including breakfast, a Goodwood Estate sit-down lunch and afternoon tea. We’ll also make a return to the Bedford Autodrome, head to the challenging undulations of Brands Hatch and hit Donington Park for our signature Trackday evenings.
For more details, keep scrolling down this page, or head right on over to evotrackdays.co.uk to book your places directly.
Locations
The evo Trackday season will be hitting four locations in 2024 with evening events at the Bedford Autodrome, Brands Hatch, Goodwood Motor Circuit and Donington Park. Read our full circuit guides for Bedford and Brands by clicking the links below.
> Bedford Autodrome circuit guide
Dates and times – UK
Below are the dates and timings for the 2024 evo Trackdays season.
|Bedford Autodrome (SW circuit)
|Goodwood Motor Circuit
|Brands Hatch (Indy circuit)
|Donington Park (National circuit)
|Dates
Evening sessions:
10/05/24
07/06/24
Full day sessions:
17/05/24
02/07/24
19/09/24
Evening session:
14/08/24
Evening session:
19/06/24
|Location
Thurleigh Airfield Business Park, Thurleigh, Bedford MK44 2YP
|Donington Park, Castle Donington, Derby DE74 2RP
|Timings
16:30: Registration in scrutineering suite and noise testing outside scrutineering bay opens
17.00: Driver briefing in scrutineering suite
17.30: Familiarisation laps and track opens
20:00: Track time ends
08:00: Registration
08:30: Safety briefing
09:00: Familiarisation and track opens
13:00 - 14:00: Lunch
17:00: Track time ends
16:30: Registration in scrutineering suite and noise testing outside scrutineering bay opens
17.00: Driver briefing in scrutineering suite
17.30: Familiarisation laps and track opens
20:00: Track time ends
1630: Registration in scrutineering suite and noise testing outside scrutineering bay opens
1730: Familiarisation laps and track opens
2000: Track time ends
> Click here for our full track days guide
Driver info – UK
Noise restrictions
The noise restrictions differ slightly between venues, see below for more details. Any vehicles failing the noise test will not be allowed out on the track.
Bedford
Brands Hatch
Goodwood
Donington Park
|Static
|101 dB
|102 dB
|105 dB
|NA
|Drive by
|87.5 dB
|90 dB
|101 dB
|98 dB
Driving licence
All those wishing to drive a car on the track on the evening must bring a valid UK drivers licence with them. This will be checked by the venue staff, and only on producing your licence will you be given a wristband that will allow you on to the track.
If you have lost your licence you can obtain a licence reference number from the DVLA by visiting their website.
Helmets
Helmets must be worn by everyone in a car on the track. You are welcome to bring your own helmet, or you can hire one from us on the evening, just make sure you select the correct option as you go through the booking process.
Safety briefing
Everyone will need to attend a safety briefing before being allowed out on track. This applies to everyone, whether it's your first or 50th event, so please make sure you arrive on time to maximise your track time.
Find more on track cars, track days and track driving through the links below...