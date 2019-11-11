evo Trackdays 2024: dates, tickets, booking info

Are you raring to get on track in 2024? We’ve now launched this year’s evo Trackdays calendar with seven events including our signature track evenings, three exclusive full-day sessions at the Goodwood Motor Circuit and new for 2024, a track evening event at Donington Park.

– Click here to book one or more of our 2024 evo Trackdays –

evo Trackdays have a distinct emphasis on making sure you’re getting the most track time possible with your performance car by keeping attendee numbers limited. Our small group sizes and open-pit lane (evening) or sessioned formats (Goodwood) ensure that you’re given plenty of time and space to push your car to the limit.

Headlining the 2024 season is our full-day session at Goodwood Circuit, with all-day access to the track while also including breakfast, a Goodwood Estate sit-down lunch and afternoon tea. We’ll also make a return to the Bedford Autodrome, head to the challenging undulations of Brands Hatch and hit Donington Park for our signature Trackday evenings.

For more details, keep scrolling down this page, or head right on over to evotrackdays.co.uk to book your places directly.

> Click here to book!

Locations

The evo Trackday season will be hitting four locations in 2024 with evening events at the Bedford Autodrome, Brands Hatch, Goodwood Motor Circuit and Donington Park. Read our full circuit guides for Bedford and Brands by clicking the links below.