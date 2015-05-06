The UK market never received the original EK9 Honda Civic Type R, but we’ve been lucky enough to make the list for each generation of hot Civic launched since. The most recent, sixth-generation car (the FL5) is a class-defining hot hatchback, pairing huge performance with a chassis that’s as engaging as it is capable – and styling that greatly improves on its FK8 Type R predecessor.

The FL5 could even be described as more modest than Honda’s third Civic Type R, the FN2, which arrived in 2007. Hot on the heels of the impressive ‘breadvan’ EP3 Civic Type R, the FN2 packed similar mechanicals but in a much more striking body shell – and one very different from the more conservative, saloon-shaped Civic sold in Japan (the FD2).

Unlike the very latest Type R though, the FN2 received a guarded reception at launch, and it was nothing to do with the triangular styling. Heavier and using less sophisticated suspension than its predecessor, the car’s performance and handling didn’t quite hit the spot, particularly on bumpier roads. But time can heal many wounds, and today the FN2, while not the most beloved of Civic Rs, is a conspicuous bargain and packs one of the all-time great four-cylinder engines.

Honda Civic Type R FN2 in detail

Those of you in the American market might find this hard to believe, but for much of the Honda Civic’s history in the UK, its age demographic was not dissimilar to Cadillac's. While younger buyers in the US were drawn to the Civic’s compact size, simplicity and healthy aftermarket, on the opposite side of the pond its other characteristics of dependability, practicality and ease of use tended to make it the default choice for older generations.