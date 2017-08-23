When you can now buy a hot hatch with over 400bhp and spend over £60k in the process it’s hard to remember much simpler times when hot hatches, like the EP3 Honda Civic Type R, made merry with under 200bhp. Conventional wisdom deemed that any more than that and they would really struggle to transmit that power to the road through their front wheels.

Honda's screamer was tantalisingly close with 197bhp – the magic 200 if you preferred your horsepower in PS or hp – but knocked rivals like the Mk4 Golf GTI, Focus ST170 (if not the Focus RS) and Renault Sport Clio 172 into a cocked hat in terms of power output. And Honda would charge you a fiver short of £16k for the privilege. Nigh on 25 years ago it was a big deal. As were performance figures of 0-62mph in 6.6sec and a top speed just shy of 150mph. The EP3 weighed 1204kg, and while hardly a lightweight for its era, the power-to-weight ratio was more than enough to make its 197bhp feel properly rapid even by modern standards.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The EP3 wasn’t the first Civic to be blessed with the Type R treatment – that was the Japanese market only EK9 – but it was the first one sold in the UK which made sense as it was built in the now defunct Honda plant in Swindon. No matter its origins the EP3 became a firm favourite with the hot-hatch community and it’s remained so ever since.