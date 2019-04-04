Used Honda Civic Type R (FK8, 2017 - 2022) review – 169mph hot hatch bargain

Honda's previous hot Civics had been brilliant in parts, offering glimpses of the car it could be, and in the awesome FK8 Civic Type R, it all came together. It was surreally good: astonishingly capable, wonderfully tactile and blisteringly quick. Really, it’s one of the hot hatch greats of the last two decades – up there with the Renault Mégane R26.R and Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S – and able to punch well above its weight. On eCoty 2020, it was a veritable supercar botherer, harrying the Huracán Evo, wrong-footing the Ferrari F8 Tributo and leaving the GR Yaris in its wake. Yet this is a car that can now be had from just over £20,000.

That its polarising looks were enough to blind so many to its brilliance and even put off those familiar with what it can do, is a great shame. The ugly older sibling of the FL5 Honda Civic Type R it might be, but the latest car’s driving experience owes much of its genius to its more affordable FK8 Type R predecessor.

Honda Civic Type R (FK8) review

The FK8’s 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine is the same basic unit found in the previous FK2 model. A relatively conventional engine, the 1996cc DOHC four-cylinder utilises both VTEC variable valve timing and a high-capacity single-scroll turbocharger to produce its 316bhp and 295lb ft of torque.