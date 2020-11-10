Toyota GR Yaris (2020 - 2024) review – the modern homologation special at its very best

We can’t think of a modern performance car that has generated more hype surrounding its arrival – and has lived up to it. The original Toyota GR Yaris defied critics and shook this weight off its shoulders with a truly unique driving experience that’s as exciting as we all hoped it would be when we saw its stout little body for the first time in 2019.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This instant success was compounded by many of its talents, but few resonate more than the fact it’s a – relatively – affordable performance car not created solely on the basis of a marketing plan, or to lower a meaningless lap record around a given circuit, but to serve as the ideal base from which to mount a top-flight motorsport campaign. The Toyota GR Yaris is a true homologation special in the most literal sense.

> Toyota GR Yaris Gen 2 2024 review – first drive of the production ready hot hatch

This approach has given us some of the most revered evo cars of all time, from the Ford Sierra RS Cosworth to the Porsche 993 GT2, and so many more. And it’s one that (thankfully) resonates with buyers, with demand far outstripping supply across Japan and Europe at its launch, creating lengthy waiting lists and values that rose over and above its £30,020 base price, a figure almost £15,000 less than its Gen 2 replacement in 2024.