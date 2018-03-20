Toyota Yaris GRMN (2017 - 2018) review – the forgotten Ford Fiesta ST killer?

Toyota Gazoo Racing sprung out the gates with the supercharged Yaris GRMN, a bombastic hot hatch that now hides in the shadow of the GR Yaris

What can only be described as the absolute furore that has surrounded Toyota’s rally refugee Yaris over the last few years leads us to question whether its predecessor, the Toyota Yaris GRMN (Gazoo Racing Masters of the Nürburgring, in case you’d forgotten), has faded from people’s minds? Granted, it is a rather more traditional hot hatch, with a potent motor fitted to a conventional front-driven chassis, rather than the near-bespoke device that the GR Yaris is, but that doesn’t mean the Yaris GRMN should slip into obscurity. It laid the foundations for Toyota’s commitment to the hot hatch genre.

At the time, the Toyota Yaris was an unlikely model to be tasked with launching the Gazoo Racing sub-brand in Europe but that’s exactly what the Yaris GRMN did. With a limited run of just 600 cars (400 in Europe and a further 200 restyled versions for the Japanese market) it was more of a toe in the water exercise than a full-on assault, as a precursor to the GR Yaris, GR86 and GR Supra. But its character set the tone for the raft of go-faster models from the Japanese firm.

Aimed squarely at the time at the likes of the Peugeot 208 GTI by Peugeot Sport and Ford Fiesta ST – a car that at the time was undergoing a generational transition from Mk7 to Mk8 – the Yaris hot hatch arrived after just two short years of development at the hands of a small team.