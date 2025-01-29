Toyota GR Yaris Fast Fleet test – 6000 miles in the homologation hatch

You do notice the softer suspension, though the ride is no smoother, and the turn-in is less decisive, especially in the wet, but much of the Yaris’s character is intact, chiefly the lazy-sounding but wickedly punchy 257bhp turbocharged triple. It could feel a little hesitant at tickover and ran out of puff at 6000rpm, but everywhere in between it was mighty, delivering monster torque through an equally hefty six-speed manual. The thrill of deploying the 1.6-litre’s performance never faded, and after an initially alarming 21.7mpg, its economy improved, settling at early- to mid-30s.

Unexpectedly, my objection to its lofty driving position – perhaps the main bugbear of the Gen 1 GR Yaris – did fade as the miles accumulated. I knew I was totally acclimatised when I got back in the Toyota after many miles in a BBR MX-5 and didn’t find myself reaching for the non-existent seat-height adjuster. And I say that after driving the Gen 2 GR Yaris, which has a much-improved driving position.

What of the dynamics? It’s natural to acclimatise to the feedback and responses of a car you drive regularly, and I’m sure I adapted my driving style (and expectations) and accommodated our Yaris’s softer turn-in, its most obvious difference from the Circuit pack model. Traction control could subtly disguise the lack of diffs on those occasions when there was more torque than traction, most often getting through wet roundabouts, but what about those times you find yourself on a great road and in the mood? That happened when I drove back from north Wales on some favourite roads lashed by Storm Isha. You’d think that the twisting, turning and undulating wet roads would be the undoing of the basic Yaris, but it was brilliant. It seemed to mould itself to the road, clinging on through the corners, untroubled by standing water. It didn’t miss the diffs at all and rotated so willingly that I didn’t miss the turn-in either. It was remarkably relaxing too, which I put down partly to the unhurried drawl of the engine and unrushed way you use the weighty gearshift.