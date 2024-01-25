Limited-run Toyota GR Yaris specials feature more aero and ‘donut mode’
Developed in collaboration with Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä, these GR Yaris specials prove Toyota Gazoo Racing doesn’t do things by halves…
Just a few weeks since the launch of the facelift, Toyota has revealed the GR Yaris Ogier and Rovanperä Editions at Rallye Monte-Carlo, featuring a host of design changes and performance enhancements developed by the drivers themselves. Strictly limited in number, details on allocations and pricing will be announced at a later date, but don’t expect more than a handful to come to UK shores.
A development of the concepts shown at 2023’s Tokyo Auto Salon, the new models came to fruition through Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda’s desire to express gratitude to the talented World Rally Team drivers. As a result, each model features unique design touches and even driving modes developed specifically for the preferences of each driver, replacing the ‘Gravel’ and ‘Track’ modes of the ordinary car.
The Ogier Edition comes equipped with two new all-wheel drive control modes: ‘Morizo’ and ‘Seb’. The former was developed by Akio Toyoda for consistent race times, while the latter utilises the front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials to drive more torque to the rear axle for a more oversteery balance. In the case of the Rovanperä Edition, ‘Kalle’ mode aims to provide linear handling characteristics for spirited loose surface driving, with ‘Donut Mode’ doing precisely what it says on the newly-labelled dial. Both come with the same 276bhp, 288lb ft 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder as the new facelifted car, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.
Not only do they have different drive modes, but both come with unique design changes inside and out. Exclusive matte grey paintwork gives the Ogier Edition a stealthy edge, with blue calipers and the French flag on the front grille adding a pop of colour. A newly designed carbonfibre rear spoiler also makes an appearance, and Toyota has applied WRC and Toyota Gazoo Racing decals throughout, with a rear-mounted Ogier Edition badge finishing the transformation.
Designed by the artist responsible for Rovanperä’s race helmet, his special features a three-tone exterior paint scheme, and also comes with a handful of WRC and Toyota Gazoo Racing decals. Unlike the Ogier Edition, this car comes with a special variable carbonfibre rear wing from the Yaris GRMN, with constant-velocity rear differential gears also new to the special. Inside, both cars come with updated digital instrumentation to reflect their new drive modes, along with WRC victory commemorative plaques and contrast stitching to match each driver’s national colours.
Details on pricing and availability for the limited-run models are yet to be announced, but very few are likely to come to the UK. Given their unique treatment, expect to pay well above the standard car’s £37,500 starting price.