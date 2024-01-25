Limited-run Toyota GR Yaris specials feature more aero and ‘donut mode’

Just a few weeks since the launch of the facelift, Toyota has revealed the GR Yaris Ogier and Rovanperä Editions at Rallye Monte-Carlo, featuring a host of design changes and performance enhancements developed by the drivers themselves. Strictly limited in number, details on allocations and pricing will be announced at a later date, but don’t expect more than a handful to come to UK shores.

A development of the concepts shown at 2023’s Tokyo Auto Salon, the new models came to fruition through Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda’s desire to express gratitude to the talented World Rally Team drivers. As a result, each model features unique design touches and even driving modes developed specifically for the preferences of each driver, replacing the ‘Gravel’ and ‘Track’ modes of the ordinary car.

The Ogier Edition comes equipped with two new all-wheel drive control modes: ‘Morizo’ and ‘Seb’. The former was developed by Akio Toyoda for consistent race times, while the latter utilises the front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials to drive more torque to the rear axle for a more oversteery balance. In the case of the Rovanperä Edition, ‘Kalle’ mode aims to provide linear handling characteristics for spirited loose surface driving, with ‘Donut Mode’ doing precisely what it says on the newly-labelled dial. Both come with the same 276bhp, 288lb ft 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder as the new facelifted car, paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission.