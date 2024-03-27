The new Toyota GR Yaris costs £44,250 – too much for a hot supermini?

When the Toyota GR Yaris first stormed on the scene, it quickly gained a reputation as a giant-killer for its ability to rough up more expensive, high-end hot hatches. Things have changed a little with the new Gen 2 version, however, as the Yaris has now become something of a giant itself in terms of price.

Toyota has announced that the updated GR Yaris costs from £44,250, or £60,000 for the rally-inspired Ogier and Rovanperä special editions. Ouch. A very limited number of cars will be offered to UK customers this year, and Toyota will prioritise existing GR Yaris owners – and those who joined the waiting list before order books for the old car closed in 2022 – to get their hands on the new one.

There’s no denying that c£45k is a lot to ask for a hot supermini, but the depth of engineering behind the GR Yaris – and particularly the Gen 2 – can’t be ignored. Every key element of the new car, from its four-wheel drive system to its engine, chassis and interior, has been redesigned to make one of our favourite hot hatches even better.

The 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine has been boosted from 257bhp to 276bhp, with an uplift in torque to 288lb ft. Stronger pistons and improved cooling help it to withstand consistent hard use, and the motor drives through a revised four-wheel drive system. There’s new Gravel mode which offers a 53:47 front-to-rear torque split, with the Track setting now automatically variable between 60:40 and 30:70.