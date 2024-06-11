Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Reviews

Volkswagen Golf R Mk8.5 2024 review – back to its best?

The Golf R lost its sparkle with the introduction of the Mk8, Volkswagen says it has rectified its shortcomings with the Mk8.5 facelift, so has it?

by: Sam Jenkins
15 Oct 2024
Volkswagen Golf R Mk8.518
Evo rating
Price
from £43,895
  • All-round performance, high speed stability
  • Lacks the fine engagement we’re after, still a mild update

Volkswagen’s Mk8 Golf R wasn’t particularly well received, with lacklustre dynamics and infuriating touch controls putting it a step behind its predecessor. For the recent update Volkswagen says it has addressed its downfalls with the mid-life Mk8.5 facelift that has been applied to all models, including the new GTI Clubsport.

Scan the specs and you’ll notice that they are near-identical to those of the Mk8 Golf R 20 Years, and that’s no coincidence. The Mk8.5 R has lifted numerous upgrades from that special edition, including its 328bhp and 310lb ft engine outputs from the 2-litre turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder motor. The new R also receives the 20 Years’ trick ‘anti-lag’ turbo technology allowing it to retain boost at low throttle levels. The 20 Years’ snappy transmission tune for its seven speed DSG automatic remains has made it to the new model, however.

> Mercedes-AMG A35 review: a fast and effective hot hatch, but is it exciting?

Not a whole lot has changed in terms of design, and while slimmer lights, tweaked bumpers and a larger rear wing have sharpened its looks, we still don’t think it’s quite as premium and tight as peak Golf R, the Mk7. New elements such as the illuminated front badge certainly aren’t to our taste, and neither are the R centre caps, but the new 19-inch multi-spoke forged Warmenau wheels they sit in (20 per cent lighter than the alternatives) provide a visual uplift. Opt for the Black Edition and quite literally everything is finished in black, trim and wheels included, which is best avoided because it looks cheap, naff and like a seven year old car doing a drug deal.

Reviews

Slide behind the wheel and into its well bolstered seats, and the seating position is the first thing that comes to mind – it’s far from the worst offender on the market, but it sits you too high in the cabin giving that ‘sat on rather than in’ feeling. Multiple interior finishes can be specified for the interior, but the cars we tried featured R-specific faux-carbonfibre fabric on the seats, which is now looking a bit naff a decade on from when it was first introduced; we much prefer the grey Alcantara and chequered fabric option.

Volkswagen Golf R Mk8.518

The steering wheel is where most of the criticism was directed with the original Mk8, with the touch pad controls far too sensitive, leading to accidental activations. While the rest of the Mk8.5 Golf range has now reverted back to physical buttons, the R makes do with the same touch pads, only with the sensitivity recalibrated in an effort to resolve the issue. Volkswagen says it didn’t opt for physical controls as it wanted to retain the dedicated R button, which would have required the costly creation of new physical controls.

Despite the updates, the same problem remains. Our first drive in the R on track saw us accidentally activate a 39mph speed limiter (not ideal on the high speed Lausitzring), with the heated steering wheel is also easily activated when all you want to do is turn a corner. Thankfully, the touch sliders beneath the improved 12.9-inch central infotainment display are now backlit, but the HMI still has plenty of room for improvement.

Move away from the technology though, and the R is a comfortable place to be on the whole. The steering wheel has a relatively thin rim, a rarity in today’s market, with the R-exclusive extended paddles making shifting a much more pleasant experience than in the GTI models. The lack of the engaging snappy upshifts of the R 20 Years is missed when pushing on, but whether all buyers will miss it as much day-to-day is another question. 

Volkswagen Golf R Mk8.518

The new R feels just as quick as before, with impressive pull both from a standstill and on the move, thanks to its anti-lag turbo tech. Play with its numerous drive modes and there is a noticeable improvement in response from the chassis to the powertrain, when opting for sportier calibrations. A brief drive in the estate also confirmed that its increase in weight doesn’t noticeably impact its turn of pace. For context, the R hatchback is now said to hit 62mph from standstill in 4.6sec, a tenth quicker than before and ahead of its Mercedes-AMG A35 hatch rival. The R’s standard top speed is 155mph but opt for the Performance package and this is lifted to 167mph, a figure that it will hit with surprising ease on the autobahn, the R felt impressively unflustered.  

The all-wheel drive and new torque vectoring systems work well to provide more rotation and positivity mid-corner, but it will never be able to replicate the pure, satisfying feel of a lighter, front-drive model. While clever and the best of its kind, its trick differential system is still difficult to fully take advantage of on the road, with the rotation you’re looking for often turning to mild front-end push. 

Volkswagen Golf R Mk8.518

With drive to all four wheels and an additional 89kg to haul, the Golf R feels noticeably less keen to rotate than its front-drive GTI Clubsport relative. It’s not all bad, though, with its high speed stability and point-to-point pace as impressive as ever, both on the track and road. 

If you’re looking for a lithe, playful hatch for everyday road speeds, the R wouldn’t be our pick, but if stability and overall pace is the goal you can’t go too far wrong.

Price and rivals

The Mk8.5 Golf R doesn’t have many direct rivals in 2024, but the few that do exist will all cost you more. At £43,895 (£45,145 for the Black Editon), the R carries a £1740 premium over the front-drive only GTI Clubsport, but costs a whole £4200 less than the R 20 Years special edition it shares many of its specs with.

The £46,000 Mercedes-AMG A35 hatchback is the R’s closest rival, with 316bhp sent to all four wheels for a 4.7sec 0-62mph time, with its near identical Audi cousin, the S3 costing £47,520. 

Volkswagen Golf R (Mk8.5) specs

Engine2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder EA888

Power

328bhp @ 5600 - 6500rpm
Torque310lb ft @ 2100 - 5500rpm
Weight1548kg
Power-to-weight

212bhp/ton

Tyres as testedBridgestone Potenza Race
0-62mph4.6sec (4.8 estate)
Top speed

167mph (optional)

Basic price£43,895
