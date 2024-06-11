Volkswagen Golf R Mk8.5 2024 review – back to its best?

Volkswagen’s Mk8 Golf R wasn’t particularly well received, with lacklustre dynamics and infuriating touch controls putting it a step behind its predecessor. For the recent update Volkswagen says it has addressed its downfalls with the mid-life Mk8.5 facelift that has been applied to all models, including the new GTI Clubsport.

Scan the specs and you’ll notice that they are near-identical to those of the Mk8 Golf R 20 Years, and that’s no coincidence. The Mk8.5 R has lifted numerous upgrades from that special edition, including its 328bhp and 310lb ft engine outputs from the 2-litre turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder motor. The new R also receives the 20 Years’ trick ‘anti-lag’ turbo technology allowing it to retain boost at low throttle levels. The 20 Years’ snappy transmission tune for its seven speed DSG automatic remains has made it to the new model, however.

Not a whole lot has changed in terms of design, and while slimmer lights, tweaked bumpers and a larger rear wing have sharpened its looks, we still don’t think it’s quite as premium and tight as peak Golf R, the Mk7. New elements such as the illuminated front badge certainly aren’t to our taste, and neither are the R centre caps, but the new 19-inch multi-spoke forged Warmenau wheels they sit in (20 per cent lighter than the alternatives) provide a visual uplift. Opt for the Black Edition and quite literally everything is finished in black, trim and wheels included, which is best avoided because it looks cheap, naff and like a seven year old car doing a drug deal.