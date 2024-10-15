Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Reviews

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8.5 2024 review – a cut-price Honda Civic Type R?

The Golf GTI Clubsport lifts the Mk8.5 GTI to a higher level, but it’s still not quite a match for the best in class

by: Sam Jenkins
15 Oct 2024
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8.519
Evo rating
Price
from £42,155
  • Entertaining dynamics, straight line performance, improved HMI
  • Lacks the premium feel and fine engagement of some rivals

Volkswagen’s Mk7 Golf GTI Clubsport S remains one of evo’s favourite hot hatches of all-time, and while the Mk8 is yet to receive such a stripped-back makeover, the latest Clubsport is the closest on offer for now. The recently updated Golf GTI has proven to be a strong performer, offering just enough of what we've come to expect from a GTI, but more power and honed dynamics position the Clubsport much closer to class-leading and seemingly unbeatable Honda Civic Type R. On paper that is. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

As with every Golf GTI since the start of the millennium the new GTI Clubsport features the 2-litre turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder engine, producing 296bhp and 273lb ft, the same as the Mk8 Clubsport but a 35bhp bump over the standard GTI. Only available with Volkswagen seven-speed DSG automatic, power is to the front axle only through a tweaked electronically controlled differential.

> Honda Civic Type R (FL5) review: the undisputed king of hot hatches

It’s the changes made to the calibration of this differential, the adaptive dampers and Vehicle Dynamics software that manages it all that are said to make the biggest difference to the way the Clubsport drives. Volkswagen has even employed ex-Bugatti senior test driver Sven Bohnhorst to hone the dynamics, and claims it has transferred some steering characteristics from the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport as a result… 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

In-depth reviews
Reviews

While this is perhaps a stretch, it is clear that Volkswagen has made a good effort to sharpen the GTI. Steering weighting and feel is still some way off that of the Honda Civic Type R, with little in the way of feedback regardless of the drive mode, only a change of steering weight notifying you of any change. Off-centre response is good though, with the variable rate ratio rack working well to turn inputs into the steering angle you’re looking for no matter the scenario.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8.519

Lithe and with a keen front end the Clubsport’s front-drive setup injects some much needed life into the Mk8.5 chassis that you can adjust on the throttle and feel more engaged with the chassis. Even at 1459kg the GTI Clubsport feels adjustable and keen to respond and react to your inputs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The GTI Clubsport does without an all-out Race mode like the Golf R, but there is a dedicated Nürburgring mode. Before you roll your eyes too far back, this mode is one that will likely be best suited to Britain’s mottled roads, with softer damping paired with a sharper powertrain map.

Speaking of the powertrain, it’s business as usual. The latest iteration of the 2-litre EA888 provides more than enough power for the task at hand, and running at 150mph on the autobahn the Clubsport feels reassuringly stable. 155mph is the car’s standard maximum speed, with the optional Race package lifting this 167mph. At 5.6-seconds the Clubsport is three-tenths quicker to 62mph than the ordinary GTI.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8.519

Front-drive only and with near-R levels of power would usually result in masses of torque steer and a struggle for traction, but finely honed geometry and the use of that trick differential help mitigate this. The differential allows you to apply power much earlier than you might think sensible, pulling the front end into line and allowing you to carry an impressive pace regardless of the road’s topography. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s no doubt it’s effective, and more buyers have opted for it in the past, which is why it’s the only option now, but the DSG automatic does knock the GTI Clubsport down the engagement scale. Lacking the satisfying upshift ‘push’ of the previous Golf R 20 Years and the R’s extended paddles, the process of changing ratios manually in the GTI Clubsport doesn’t add much to the experience. The character of the EA888 is also far from the most engaging we’ve experienced, then again it never has been an engine to get excited about. The refined interior engine noise and that added top-end power make it one of the better incarnations.

Advertisement - Article continues below

You’ll be pleased to hear that the GTI Clubsport has now gone without those infuriating touch-sensitive steering wheel pads, swapping them for traditional physical buttons (unlike the new R), backlit touch sliders and a much-improved central 12.9-inch infotainment system are also part of the HMI overhaul. Specific to the Clubsport is unique grey, black and red seat upholstery, with carbonfibre trim on the options list too.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8.519

The GTI Clubsport design changes go further than this, with a gloss black diffuser, enlarged spoiler from the R and GTI Clubsport decals part of the package. A set of 18-inch ‘Richmond’ wheels come fitted as standard, but for £1270 you can option 19-inch ‘Queenstown’ wheels, with a fetching teledial-esque design;  forged 19-inch ‘Warmenau’ wheels are also available and reduce upsprung mass by an as yet undisclosed amount. 

If the GTI Clubsport name leads you to believe this is the next track day sleeper or Type R alternative you’re going to be disappointed, it’s more your traditional Golf GTI: a usable, engaging hot hatch that’s better on the road than it is on track. Consider its price next to the alternatives and it becomes even more attractive…

Price and rivals

The Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport is priced from £42,155, putting it £2755 ahead of the standard GTI and just £1740 behind the flagship Golf R. While this seems expensive, in context, the similarly-powerful Honda Civic Type R costs £50,050, it;’s similarly-specced Audi cousin, the S3 £47,520.

While it won’t be for some, the Honda’s premium engineering feel, class-leading engagement and blistering pace make it well worth the price tag in our books. The Audi is a harder sell, as while recent changes have made it the best S3 in recent times, this GTI Clubsport offers much of the same at a £5365 discount.  

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport (Mk8.5) specs

Engine2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder EA888
Power296bhp
Torque295lb ft
Weight1459kg
Power-to-weight203bhp/ton
0-62mph5.6sec
Top speed167mph (optional)
Price£42,155
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Golf GTI Clubsport

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S (2016, Mk7): an ultra-exclusive hot hatch great
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S
Features

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S (2016, Mk7): an ultra-exclusive hot hatch great

The Mk7 GTI Clubsport S is the understated ultimate Volkswagen Golf that excels on both the road and track
13 Aug 2024
The new Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport costs £8k less than Honda's Civic Type R
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport
News

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport costs £8k less than Honda's Civic Type R

With the Mk9 Golf set to go all-electric, the new GTI Clubsport is one of the last petrol-engined GTIs
7 Aug 2024
Litchfield Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2023 review
Litchfield Golf GTI - drift
Reviews

Litchfield Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2023 review

With a 400bhp motor, Nitron suspension and a host of other goodies, the Litchfield GTI Clubsport is a manic interpretation of the staple hot hatch
25 Apr 2023
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 review – stickers and stripes, but little else
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 – front blur
Reviews

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 review – stickers and stripes, but little else

Hot Golf 8s are getting there, but the GTI Clubsport 45 suffers the same niggles and lapses of judgement as its siblings
25 Jun 2021
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 priced from £39,980 – more than a Golf R
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45
News

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 priced from £39,980 – more than a Golf R

The Golf GTI Clubsport 45 features aesthetic tweaks to celebrate 45 years since the icon first hit the road
29 Apr 2021
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 review – has the Honda Civic Type R been usurped?
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport - cornering front
Reviews

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 review – has the Honda Civic Type R been usurped?

It feels genuinely fast, and there are plentiful signs that its dynamics are very impressive, but until we drive a GTI Clubsport with DCC and 19-inch …
8 Feb 2021
New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport – priced from £37,215 in the UK
GTI Clubsport front
News

New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport – priced from £37,215 in the UK

VW Golf 8 GTI Clubsport ready to rival high-power front-drive hot hatches such as the Civic Type R and Renault Mégane RS
3 Dec 2020
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR - price and specs
News

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR - price and specs

The Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to sign off the current Golf GTI before the all-new Mk8
1 Oct 2019
Volkswagen Mk7 Golf GTI Clubsport (2016) review - the ultimate GTI
GTI Clubsport
Reviews

Volkswagen Mk7 Golf GTI Clubsport (2016) review - the ultimate GTI

With more power and revised chassis settings the Clubsport is both the fastest and most engaging Golf GTI to date
1 Dec 2016
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S confirmed
News

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S confirmed

Hottest Golf GTI yet will offer more power than the Golf R; could knock the Civic Type R from its Nurburgring perch
26 Apr 2016
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport pricing confirmed
News

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport pricing confirmed

New hot hatch produces 286bhp in overboost mode to match SEAT’s new Leon Cupra 290
7 Apr 2016
Skip advert
Advertisement
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR joins touring car series
News

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR joins touring car series

VW announced a range of GTI-based racers set to compete in national and international TCR touring car series
8 Mar 2016
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content