Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8.5 2024 review – a cut-price Honda Civic Type R?

There’s no doubt it’s effective, and more buyers have opted for it in the past, which is why it’s the only option now, but the DSG automatic does knock the GTI Clubsport down the engagement scale. Lacking the satisfying upshift ‘push’ of the previous Golf R 20 Years and the R’s extended paddles, the process of changing ratios manually in the GTI Clubsport doesn’t add much to the experience. The character of the EA888 is also far from the most engaging we’ve experienced, then again it never has been an engine to get excited about. The refined interior engine noise and that added top-end power make it one of the better incarnations.

You’ll be pleased to hear that the GTI Clubsport has now gone without those infuriating touch-sensitive steering wheel pads, swapping them for traditional physical buttons (unlike the new R), backlit touch sliders and a much-improved central 12.9-inch infotainment system are also part of the HMI overhaul. Specific to the Clubsport is unique grey, black and red seat upholstery, with carbonfibre trim on the options list too.

The GTI Clubsport design changes go further than this, with a gloss black diffuser, enlarged spoiler from the R and GTI Clubsport decals part of the package. A set of 18-inch ‘Richmond’ wheels come fitted as standard, but for £1270 you can option 19-inch ‘Queenstown’ wheels, with a fetching teledial-esque design; forged 19-inch ‘Warmenau’ wheels are also available and reduce upsprung mass by an as yet undisclosed amount.

If the GTI Clubsport name leads you to believe this is the next track day sleeper or Type R alternative you’re going to be disappointed, it’s more your traditional Golf GTI: a usable, engaging hot hatch that’s better on the road than it is on track. Consider its price next to the alternatives and it becomes even more attractive…

Price and rivals

The Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport is priced from £42,155, putting it £2755 ahead of the standard GTI and just £1740 behind the flagship Golf R. While this seems expensive, in context, the similarly-powerful Honda Civic Type R costs £50,050, it;’s similarly-specced Audi cousin, the S3 £47,520.

While it won’t be for some, the Honda’s premium engineering feel, class-leading engagement and blistering pace make it well worth the price tag in our books. The Audi is a harder sell, as while recent changes have made it the best S3 in recent times, this GTI Clubsport offers much of the same at a £5365 discount.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport (Mk8.5) specs