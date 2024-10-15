Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8.5 2024 review – a cut-price Honda Civic Type R?
The Golf GTI Clubsport lifts the Mk8.5 GTI to a higher level, but it’s still not quite a match for the best in class
Volkswagen’s Mk7 Golf GTI Clubsport S remains one of evo’s favourite hot hatches of all-time, and while the Mk8 is yet to receive such a stripped-back makeover, the latest Clubsport is the closest on offer for now. The recently updated Golf GTI has proven to be a strong performer, offering just enough of what we've come to expect from a GTI, but more power and honed dynamics position the Clubsport much closer to class-leading and seemingly unbeatable Honda Civic Type R. On paper that is.
As with every Golf GTI since the start of the millennium the new GTI Clubsport features the 2-litre turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder engine, producing 296bhp and 273lb ft, the same as the Mk8 Clubsport but a 35bhp bump over the standard GTI. Only available with Volkswagen seven-speed DSG automatic, power is to the front axle only through a tweaked electronically controlled differential.
It’s the changes made to the calibration of this differential, the adaptive dampers and Vehicle Dynamics software that manages it all that are said to make the biggest difference to the way the Clubsport drives. Volkswagen has even employed ex-Bugatti senior test driver Sven Bohnhorst to hone the dynamics, and claims it has transferred some steering characteristics from the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport as a result…
While this is perhaps a stretch, it is clear that Volkswagen has made a good effort to sharpen the GTI. Steering weighting and feel is still some way off that of the Honda Civic Type R, with little in the way of feedback regardless of the drive mode, only a change of steering weight notifying you of any change. Off-centre response is good though, with the variable rate ratio rack working well to turn inputs into the steering angle you’re looking for no matter the scenario.
Lithe and with a keen front end the Clubsport’s front-drive setup injects some much needed life into the Mk8.5 chassis that you can adjust on the throttle and feel more engaged with the chassis. Even at 1459kg the GTI Clubsport feels adjustable and keen to respond and react to your inputs.
The GTI Clubsport does without an all-out Race mode like the Golf R, but there is a dedicated Nürburgring mode. Before you roll your eyes too far back, this mode is one that will likely be best suited to Britain’s mottled roads, with softer damping paired with a sharper powertrain map.
Speaking of the powertrain, it’s business as usual. The latest iteration of the 2-litre EA888 provides more than enough power for the task at hand, and running at 150mph on the autobahn the Clubsport feels reassuringly stable. 155mph is the car’s standard maximum speed, with the optional Race package lifting this 167mph. At 5.6-seconds the Clubsport is three-tenths quicker to 62mph than the ordinary GTI.
Front-drive only and with near-R levels of power would usually result in masses of torque steer and a struggle for traction, but finely honed geometry and the use of that trick differential help mitigate this. The differential allows you to apply power much earlier than you might think sensible, pulling the front end into line and allowing you to carry an impressive pace regardless of the road’s topography.
There’s no doubt it’s effective, and more buyers have opted for it in the past, which is why it’s the only option now, but the DSG automatic does knock the GTI Clubsport down the engagement scale. Lacking the satisfying upshift ‘push’ of the previous Golf R 20 Years and the R’s extended paddles, the process of changing ratios manually in the GTI Clubsport doesn’t add much to the experience. The character of the EA888 is also far from the most engaging we’ve experienced, then again it never has been an engine to get excited about. The refined interior engine noise and that added top-end power make it one of the better incarnations.
You’ll be pleased to hear that the GTI Clubsport has now gone without those infuriating touch-sensitive steering wheel pads, swapping them for traditional physical buttons (unlike the new R), backlit touch sliders and a much-improved central 12.9-inch infotainment system are also part of the HMI overhaul. Specific to the Clubsport is unique grey, black and red seat upholstery, with carbonfibre trim on the options list too.
The GTI Clubsport design changes go further than this, with a gloss black diffuser, enlarged spoiler from the R and GTI Clubsport decals part of the package. A set of 18-inch ‘Richmond’ wheels come fitted as standard, but for £1270 you can option 19-inch ‘Queenstown’ wheels, with a fetching teledial-esque design; forged 19-inch ‘Warmenau’ wheels are also available and reduce upsprung mass by an as yet undisclosed amount.
If the GTI Clubsport name leads you to believe this is the next track day sleeper or Type R alternative you’re going to be disappointed, it’s more your traditional Golf GTI: a usable, engaging hot hatch that’s better on the road than it is on track. Consider its price next to the alternatives and it becomes even more attractive…
Price and rivals
The Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport is priced from £42,155, putting it £2755 ahead of the standard GTI and just £1740 behind the flagship Golf R. While this seems expensive, in context, the similarly-powerful Honda Civic Type R costs £50,050, it;’s similarly-specced Audi cousin, the S3 £47,520.
While it won’t be for some, the Honda’s premium engineering feel, class-leading engagement and blistering pace make it well worth the price tag in our books. The Audi is a harder sell, as while recent changes have made it the best S3 in recent times, this GTI Clubsport offers much of the same at a £5365 discount.
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport (Mk8.5) specs
|Engine
|2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder EA888
|Power
|296bhp
|Torque
|295lb ft
|Weight
|1459kg
|Power-to-weight
|203bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|5.6sec
|Top speed
|167mph (optional)
|Price
|£42,155