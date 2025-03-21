Volkswagen will celebrate the Golf GTI’s 50th birthday this year with what it describes as ‘a sporty special model’ which will be revealed at the Nürburgring Nordschleife over the weekend of 19th to 22nd June. Details of what constitutes ‘sporty’ and ‘special’ are few and far between but we have been reliably informed that ‘it won’t just be a sticker pack’, indicating this could be the most focused Golf GTI since the seminal Golf GTI Clubsport S. The best news? We’re assured it’s definitely coming to the UK.

If it is to be named in line with other VW anniversary machines, it could wear the Edition 50 name, though don’t be surprised to see something different for such a big birthday, like for instance, Clubsport S... Needless to say, we’re hoping for a more focused GTI than the current Mk8.5, more akin to the Mk7 Clubsport S that was one of the all-time pinnacles of the GTI genre. That car had more power, a manual gearbox, trick bespoke dampers and new suspension knuckles along with less weight and revised geometry to create a monumentally involving hot hatch.

No doubt this special Golf will be powered by a version of the familiar EA888 2-litre turbocharged engine. We’re hoping for a little bit more power than the current Clubsport that’s good for 296bhp and 273lb ft of torque, gains of 35bhp and 23lb ft on the standard GTI. Naturally, VW won’t want to step on the toes of the Golf R, but there should be room for a modest rise in power.

That’s unlikely to be combined with a manual gearbox, as the GTI is currently a DSG-only machine. While it’ll not be a three-door, there is precedent for a weight-saving rear seat delete (à la Mk7 Clubsport S) elsewhere in the market. See Renault Megane RS Trophy R, Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT Weissach Pack and more. Chassis and steering tweaks to a more serious level, along with some lightweight wheels and more serious rubber, could create a GTI worthy of the Clubsport S moniker. The current Clubsport is a good car but we sense there’s more to give and with a few updates, it could become a great one in Edition 50 or Clubsport S guise.