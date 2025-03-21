Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
A new Golf GTI Clubsport S could debut at the Nürburgring 24 Hours

VW will celebrate 50 years of the Golf GTI at the N24, with the reveal of a very special model

by: Bob Harper
21 Mar 2025
Volkswagen Golf GTI GTI Clubsport S

Volkswagen will celebrate the Golf GTI’s 50th birthday this year with what it describes as ‘a sporty special model’ which will be revealed at the Nürburgring Nordschleife over the weekend of 19th to 22nd June. Details of what constitutes ‘sporty’ and ‘special’ are few and far between but we have been reliably informed that ‘it won’t just be a sticker pack’, indicating this could be the most focused Golf GTI since the seminal Golf GTI Clubsport S. The best news? We’re assured it’s definitely coming to the UK. 

If it is to be named in line with other VW anniversary machines, it could wear the Edition 50 name, though don’t be surprised to see something different for such a big birthday, like for instance, Clubsport S... Needless to say, we’re hoping for a more focused GTI than the current Mk8.5, more akin to the Mk7 Clubsport S that was one of the all-time pinnacles of the GTI genre. That car had more power, a manual gearbox, trick bespoke dampers and new suspension knuckles along with less weight and revised geometry to create a monumentally involving hot hatch.

No doubt this special Golf will be powered by a version of the familiar EA888 2-litre turbocharged engine. We’re hoping for a little bit more power than the current Clubsport that’s good for 296bhp and 273lb ft of torque, gains of 35bhp and 23lb ft on the standard GTI. Naturally, VW won’t want to step on the toes of the Golf R, but there should be room for a modest rise in power.

VW Golf GTI N25

That’s unlikely to be combined with a manual gearbox, as the GTI is currently a DSG-only machine. While it’ll not be a three-door, there is precedent for a weight-saving rear seat delete (à la Mk7 Clubsport S) elsewhere in the market. See Renault Megane RS Trophy R, Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT Weissach Pack and more. Chassis and steering tweaks to a more serious level, along with some lightweight wheels and more serious rubber, could create a GTI worthy of the Clubsport S moniker. The current Clubsport is a good car but we sense there’s more to give and with a few updates, it could become a great one in Edition 50 or Clubsport S guise.

As well as the hoped for technical upgrades this hot Golf will no doubt feature some cosmetic updates, and hopefully a tasteful but purposeful livery in a somewhat more subtle fashion than those that adorned the Mk7 TCR. Expect plenty of interior tweaks too. If it’s anything like the Clubsport S, expect some serious seats, potentially akin to the carbon-backed items you can get as an option in the current Cupra Leon 300. 

As well as the new sporty special model VW will showcase the latest Golf R products at the Nürburgring. As you’d expect from an event hosted at one of the world’s most famous tracks there will be action on the circuit as well where VW will compete with two GTI Clubsport 24h cars in the endurance classic. The cars will be run by the Max Kruse Racing customer team and VW has high hopes for the race as the 343bhp racecar won its class at the 2024 running of the event.

Regardless, it’ll be the new hot Golf that we’re most excited to see at this year’s Nürburgring 24 Hours. May we find a worthy successor to the Mk7 Clubsport S when we attend the reveal at the race, which takes place on June 19-22.

