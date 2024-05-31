New Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport will be one of the last petrol GTIs

Traditional hot hatchbacks are a dying breed, but for the Mk8.5 Golf, Volkswagen is turning out a pair of petrol-engined GTIs before the model goes electric for its ninth generation. The base GTI was unveiled earlier this year, and now it's time for the more powerful GTI Clubsport.

A subtle evolution of the Mk8 in its design and dynamic tuning, the GTI Clubsport offers the same 296bhp from its 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine as before, a 35bhp uplift over the standard GTI, with torque bumped up from 273lb ft to 295.

This translates to a three-tenth advantage in the 0-62mph sprint, which the Clubsport completes in 5.6sec. Both GTIs are limited to 155mph flat out, but the Clubsport can be equipped with a Race package to raise this to 167mph. The braking package of the flagship has been upgraded to shed that extra speed more effectively, too.

As before, power is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG gearbox (there’s no option of a manual), with an electronically controlled XDS+ differential managing distribution between them. The GTI’s diff and adaptive DCC dampers are controlled by a Vehicle Dynamics Manager software to set the car up according to your driving style and grip levels, with the Clubsport gaining a more performance-oriented calibration. For the Mk8.5, the system can measure the conditions more accurately for finer control of the car’s behaviour.