The new Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 almost broke the front-wheel drive Nürburgring record

It’s finally happening. Almost a decade since the Mk7 Golf GTI Clubsport S took our breath away – and second place at eCoty 2016 – Volkswagen is building another track-focused GTI to take on the hot hatch big leagues. It’s called the GTI Edition 50, and it could be the car to unlock the full potential of the Mk8 Golf, which hasn’t yet hit the heights of that stunning Clubsport S in any of its GTI or R forms.

Volkswagen is remaining tight-lipped on details until the Edition 50’s full unveiling on 20th June, but it’s clear this won’t just be a badge and stickers job. With Benny Leuchter at the wheel, it has already recorded a 7:46:13 lap of the Nordschleife, putting it within 1.5sec of the front-wheel drive production car record set by the Honda Civic Type R in 2023.

That time makes it the fastest production Volkswagen around the Ring, beating the Golf R 20 Years edition by more than a second. But that’s not the full story. The 20 Years was timed on a shorter lap, and an equivalent run would have the Edition 50 more than six seconds faster than the R. The Mk7 Clubsport S, meanwhile, is around eight seconds slower.