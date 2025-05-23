Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport v Cupra Leon 300 – what's the best mainstream hot hatch?

I stick with the Volkswagen initially, and as the temperatures climb it starts to wake up a bit. What immediately comes across is how mature it feels for a hot hatch. There’s a calmness to how it drives, evident in the relaxed responses from the steering, the flexibility of the 2-litre EA888 motor and the compliance over tricky surfaces with the 15-stage adaptive dampers wound to their softest setting. It’s very easy to get along with, but there’s none of the inherent sparkle and sense of deep-seated quality you feel in your first few miles in a Civic Type R. The Golf feels more conventional, more like a warmed-up hatch than a finely honed driving tool.

That’s not to say there isn’t fun to be had. Push hard and typical hot hatch traits emerge, the Golf digging in to find grip and occasionally pivoting around its nose if you back sharply off the throttle. Get back on the power and you feel the electronic differential lock nibbling away to find traction, before hooking up and launching you down the road when the turbo wakes up. Through damp corners shaded by trees there’s an awful judder through the car under hard throttle that makes it feel scrappy, but you can drive around this by setting the car up for a straighter exit and blending in the power smoothly. A Golf R would indisputably be a more effective tool for picking apart these roads at speed, but there’s something to be said for how the lighter, simpler Clubsport makes you think and work up to its potential. It’s quick too. Pick-up is crisp with the powertrain in Sport and there’s real guts to the mid-range, accompanied by a parpy (but not exactly musical) four-cylinder blare from the titanium Akrapovic rear silencer, which comes as part of the £3360 GTI Performance package. This bundle also brings 19‑inch wheels (up from the standard 18s), a raised 168mph speed limiter and an extended rear spoiler. Being a Clubsport, it seems a bit mean that these aren’t thrown in as standard.

This Cupra has some fancy equipment too, being the top-spec VZ3 version. This includes the aforementioned 19-inch copper alloys, upgraded Akebono brakes with six-pot calipers and 375mm discs at the front, plus those carbon seats. Add in the matt paint and a panoramic glass roof as fitted here and the price shoots up to almost £51k. Ouch. From inside it does feel more special than the rather plain Golf, though. Drop into the fantastically supportive seats and you’re greeted with a bit more glitz and interesting material choices – some of which work well (the stitched dashboard and copper details), others not so much (the cheap-looking faux carbon on the steering wheel). Front and centre on the dash is the same huge infotainment screen as in the Golf, which looks like it’s been ripped off a decent-sized laptop. In both cars, the size does make its information clearer to see and gives you bigger icons to aim at with your finger, but working your way around the various sub-menus still draws your eyes away from the road.