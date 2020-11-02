The Volkswagen Golf R got off to a rocky start. In its first Mk6 generation outing, it infilled very little dynamic appeal to counterbalance the loss of personality caused by the move from warbling VR6s to a flat turbo four. We found in our extensive testing that the Mk7 Golf R, righted those wrongs in spectacular style, as one of the most dynamically satisfying hot hatches of the 2010s. That its successor has yet to match it cements just what a special hot hatch it is.

Golf Rs are today, and always have been, pricey from new, but with a good few years passed since the last of the Mk7s left showrooms, and over a decade since the first were sold. What is arguably one of the first (and best) in the now prevalent hyper hatch breed, can now be picked up for new supermini money.

The Golf R is on paper essentially just a Golf GTI with more power and four-wheel drive, but contrary to that simplistic explanation, VW in fact created a genuinely rapid all-weather hot hatchback with that rare knack of feeling totally secure and, at the same time, fantastically biddable. It’s a talent that is unique in the Golf 7 R, as if it were always working out the best way to extract the most pace from any given input on any given road.

Think of it as a Golf GTI with a reprogrammed ability map that comes into its own beyond 8/10ths, where the less powerful front-drive car would be starting to get distinctly ragged, the Golf just inhales and keeps on pushing, using all of the ability engineered into its chassis.