Used Volkswagen Golf R (Mk7, 2014-2020) review – the original hyper hatch now cheaper than any new car on sale today
We were always huge fans of the Mk7 VW Golf R. That its successor has never quite lived up to its high standards has only underlined how good it was
The Volkswagen Golf R got off to a rocky start. In its first Mk6 generation outing, it infilled very little dynamic appeal to counterbalance the loss of personality caused by the move from warbling VR6s to a flat turbo four. We found in our extensive testing that the Mk7 Golf R, righted those wrongs in spectacular style, as one of the most dynamically satisfying hot hatches of the 2010s. That its successor has yet to match it cements just what a special hot hatch it is.
Golf Rs are today, and always have been, pricey from new, but with a good few years passed since the last of the Mk7s left showrooms, and over a decade since the first were sold. What is arguably one of the first (and best) in the now prevalent hyper hatch breed, can now be picked up for new supermini money.
The Golf R is on paper essentially just a Golf GTI with more power and four-wheel drive, but contrary to that simplistic explanation, VW in fact created a genuinely rapid all-weather hot hatchback with that rare knack of feeling totally secure and, at the same time, fantastically biddable. It’s a talent that is unique in the Golf 7 R, as if it were always working out the best way to extract the most pace from any given input on any given road.
Think of it as a Golf GTI with a reprogrammed ability map that comes into its own beyond 8/10ths, where the less powerful front-drive car would be starting to get distinctly ragged, the Golf just inhales and keeps on pushing, using all of the ability engineered into its chassis.
To make up for this, later models were able to be optionally equipped with a Performance Pack and an expensive Akrapovič exhaust system, but none reached the heights of those early manual 7s. Just about the rarest Mk7 Golf R you’ll find today is a facelift three-door (rarer, as Golf Rs were popular with young families) manual, which was only on sale for a couple of short years.
Volkswagen Golf R (Mk7): in detail
As per the Mk7 Golf, the Golf R was based upon the ubiquitous VW Group MQB modular platform, which also underpinned its closest Group cousins in terms of performance, the Audi S3 and Seat Leon Cupra. It was also the basis for distantly related performance models like the Audi TTS.
With the area of V6-engined Golfs a memory the Mk7 R is, predictably, powered by a four-cylinder turbocharged engine. It’s a heavily ‘breathed on’ development of VW's familiar 'EA888' unit, as has become ubiquitous in hot Golfs over the last few years. The modifications to upgrade it to Golf R spec were pretty substantial and include a new cylinder head, new injectors, a larger turbo and different pistons.
Power is channelled to all four wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional six-speed DSG double-clutch automatic with steering wheel paddles and VW’s 4Motion system, which featured the fifth generation multi-plate clutch and upgraded suite of electronic aids.
> Used Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR (2019) review – Mk7’s soft sendoff beats any Mk8
Under normal use torque is biased to the front wheels, with drive transferred rearwards when slip is detected. Almost 100 per cent of torque can be sent to the back: but only if the front wheels have no grip. The system was claimed to react more quickly than before, and it will also send more power to the rear if it detects the front running wide.
The mk7 Golf R sits 5mm lower than an equivalent GTI (20mm lower than a standard Mk7 Golf) and has firmer springs. The optional adaptive chassis control system – which progressively firms the dampers, sharpens throttle response and reduces steering assistance as you click through the modes – culminates with a more aggressive 'race' setting, chiefly for track days.
It's worth noting that the Golf R's DCC mode was originally controlled using a button next to the gearstick, but that was moved with the facelift to a sub menu within the car's navigation system. The Mk7 R does allow you to fully switch off its stability control system (lesser versions limiting you to a 'Sport' mode).
For all the value attached to the hot powertrain, the Mk7 R is still a Golf so there’s bags of space for people and chattels. The driving position is spot-on, too, with lots of steering wheel and seat movement, though the transmission tunnel running down the middle of the cabin might inconvenience a middle seat passenger in the back.
Actually, it’s not a great place to be as the R’s sculptured rear sports seats are designed mainly for two. Boot volume is squeezed to accommodate the 4wd hardware but at 343 litres (down from 380) it’s still more than reasonable. And with the seats folded, you get 1,233 litres of luggage space, though the R comes with an 18-inch space saver wheel as standard.
Quality and equipment levels were top notch for their day and the Mk7 R still stands up well, as a better nailed-together, more intuitive product than even the Mk8 that succeeded it. It doesn’t have the latest interior tech and that’s no bad thing – praise be to tactile physical buttons over complex touchscreen-based controls.
All versions came with air-conditioning, a Driver Alert system, seven airbags, including a driver's knee bag, five three-point seat belts, ABS with ESP, XDS electronic differential lock and ISOFIX preparation for two rear child seats. There's also an 8-inch touchscreen media system, DAB radio, a CD player, MDI interface (for connecting iPod or MP3 player), Bluetooth telephone preparation and audio streaming and eight speakers.
Facelift cars came with a full-width (12.3in) high-resolution display in front of the driver, and the option of the 9.2in Discover Navigation Pro infotainment system with a glossy touchscreen.
What we said
Throughout the Mk7 Golf R’s tenure, evo had plenty of experience behind the wheel, driving all derivatives on road and track, as well as running a Mk7 Golf R as a long termer. Here are some excerpts from our past exposures to the Golf R:
evo Car of the Year 2014 verdict
‘Strange, then, that the outwardly straight-laced and certainly more mainstream Golf R places ahead of it [Megané Trophy R]. If there are times on eCoty when we’ll look beyond compromises when they result in something truly spectacular, there are also rare occasions when a car delivers without a downside. The Golf R is that car. It’s hard to recall a car that has such total, all- weather, all-road, all-round performance and combines it with such a level of finesse, accessibility and involvement.
‘Generous in feel and endlessly forgiving, hugely capable yet malleable and accessible, the Golf R nurtures the less experienced and engages the skilled with equal aplomb. Such dynamic depth and dimension is truly special, but when it comes in a package as practical as the Golf, it really grabs your attention. What really sets the R apart is its completeness.
‘From the engine that thrives on revs yet never feels peaky, to sweetly judged steering and brakes and a chassis that blends accuracy and stability with agility and effervescence, you always have the best of both worlds. There’s nothing extrovert or exotic about the Golf, but its deftness is the fairy dust with which all performance cars should be sprinkled. – Richard Meaden, evo co-founder and editor-at-large, who tested the Golf R during evo Car of the Year 2014.
VW Golf R Mk7.5 Performance pack
‘It’s a top hot hatch, the Golf R Performance Pack, but it doesn’t really add a great deal to the already towering abilities of the standard R, particularly when you take into account the hefty price premium. The Akrapovic exhaust adds a little more aural drama, but again you have to pay dearly for the limited benefit. So, unless you need the bar-room bragging rights of having the priciest and theoretically fastest Golf, we’d recommend keeping to standard with the R.’ – James Disdale.
Mk7 Golf R buying guide and specs
The Mk7 Volkswagen Golf R has been off-sale for a good few years, with the earliest examples now over a decade old. That means you can get even a nice example of an early car for less than almost any new car on sale today. Early manuals with decent service history and low-ish (sub-60k) miles can be had for as little as £12k. If you want to entertain examples with six figures on the odometer, then under £10k is possible. Facelifted cars with high miles are about the same as nicer earlier examples. Facelifts with under 60k miles will be over £17k.
The VW Golf R was subject to wide acclaim from both critics and owners. As such, word spread pretty quickly and these cars sold well. That means there are plenty to choose from and deals to be done, so don’t rush into a buy.
Of course, owing to their talents as driver’s cars, most have seen enthusiastic use. They generally stand up well to this but it’s especially important for your chosen example to, A) have good service history, with stamps and supporting receipts, B) to have a good MOT history, and C) to have good life left in its consumables – tyres, brakes and so on. On that latter point, it’s also worth remembering that the Haldex all-wheel-drive system is very sensitive to tyre choice, with excessive diff wear possible if the left and right sides of the car don’t match. If they don’t on your chosen model, that’s a sign the right amount of attention hasn’t been paid to the car.
Mk7 Golf Rs do have a few achilles heels. The main failure point common across Golf Rs and indeed, anything that uses the third-generation EA888 turbocharged four-cylinder engine, is the thermostat housing and water pump. Leakages are common due to the plastic they’re made of becoming brittle over time. Failures have been known to occur as early as 25,000 miles. Look for coolant residue in the problem areas, or anything but perfect water temperature control. EA888’s are also prone to carbon buildup in the intake valves and have weak PCV valves which can cause oil leaks, misfires and a rough idle. You’ll want to keep an eye out for timing chain stretch, too, with examples that have had theirs sorted by a main dealer or reputable specialist preferable.
Alternatives to the Mk7 Golf R
The Mk7 R’s main rivals were of the premium persuasion by the end, with the closely related Audi S3, four-wheel drive BMW M135i and Mercedes-AMG A35 all almost perfectly aligned with VW’s effort. The old BMW M140i was a unique competitor to the Mk7 in its earlier years, as a rear-drive hot hatch.
Other front-driven alternatives included the FK8 onda Civic Type R, Renault Megane RS, Ford Focus ST and VW’s own GTI and GTI Clubsport. All were considered to be more entertaining to drive. An AWD alternative for if the Golf R is too boring in almost every way was the mad Ford Focus RS.
Volkswagen Golf R (Mk7) Specs
|VW Golf R (2014)
|VW Golf R (2017)
|VW Golf R (Performance Pack)
|Engine
|In-line 4-cyl, 1984cc, turbo
|In-line 4-cyl, 1984cc, turbo
|In-line 4-cyl, 1984cc, turbo
|Gearbox
|Six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG
|Six-speed manual or Seven-speed DSG
|Seven-speed DSG
|Power
|297bhp @ 5500-6200rpm
|306bhp @ 5500-6500rpm
|306bhp @ 5500-6500rpm
|Torque
|280lb ft @ 1800-5500rpm
|295lb ft @ 2000-5400rpm
|295lb ft @ 2000-5400rpm
|Weight
|1476kg (204bhp/ton)
|1499kg (207bhp/ton)
|1501kg (207bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|5.1sec (manual)
|5.1sec (manual)
|4.5sec (DSG)
|Top speed
|155mph
|155mph
|166mph
|Price new
|£29,900
|£32,360
|£37,210
|Price now
|From £9k
|From £15k
|From £17k